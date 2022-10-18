Woman kills her friend from church with an ax out of thin air in a thriller based on true events

O Star+ launched in 2022 the crime drama series based on real events and starring Jessica Bielcalled candy.

Set in Texas in 1980, the miniseries revolves around the true story of the crime committed by Candy Montgomery, a mother and housewife who seems to have everything socially expected: a good husband, two children and a beautiful woman. House.

Candy even has the careful planning and execution of “little sins”. But when the pressure of discomfort starts to build inside her, her actions call for a little freedom.

So why did she kill her friend from church with an axe?

candy is starring Jessica Biel, Timothy Simons, Melanie Lynskey, Pablo Schreiber and Raúl Esparza. Robin Veitha three-time Emmy® nominee (Mad Men, The Act), is the pilot writer and executive producer of the series.

Nick Antosca (The Act, Vengeance Flavor Cherry) is executive producer for Eat the Cat alongside Alex Hedlund. Jessica Biel and Michelle Purple (The Sinner, Cruel Summer) are executive producers for Iron Ocean.

Michael Uppendahl (Fargo, American Crime Story: Impeachment) is directing the pilot as well as executive producing.

See the trailer:

