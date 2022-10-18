Wonder Woman 3 Script to be Finished Soon | DC & DCEU

Wonder Woman/Warner/Reproduction

According to an extensive article by The Hollywood Reporter on Monday (17), the Warner Bros Discovery is actively working on projects with the trinity formed by Batman, Superman and Wonder Woman.

The website claims that Patty Jenkins is very close to delivering a screenplay treatment for the long-awaited wonder woman 3bringing back the superheroine lived by Gal Gadot.

No details about the plot have been revealed, but Jenkins is already confirmed to take over the direction of the new film from the A.Dwhich also does not have a premiere date.

the amazon warrior

Launched in 2017, Wonder Woman has become one of DC’s biggest hits in theatersfeaturing the story of Gal Gadot’s Amazon Princess venturing into World War I.

In 2020, Wonder Woman 1984 guaranteed a much more criticized film, where Diana Prince faces the villains Max Lord and Cheetah. Gadot was also in Batman v Superman and Justice League.

