Worlds 2022: Korea and China dominate playoffs and widen level chasm | lol

With the Worlds 2022 playoffs defined, the League of Legends World Championship, it is possible to see, once again, the level gap between South Korea and China in relation to the other regions. Of the eight teams still in contention for the title in the United States, four are South Koreans and three are Chinese. European Rogue is the only representative of the West – the fewest non-Easterns in the knockout stage in LoL World Cup history.

Worlds 2022 started, in the entry phase, with 24 teams participating. Of this total, eight were from South Korea and China. Seven of them reached the quarter-finals, among the eight available spots. Only the Chinese Top Esports was eliminated.

The dominance started already in the entry phase, disputed by teams from emerging regions, such as the Brazilian LOUD, and by the smaller seeds of the main scenarios. In Group B, where the two representatives of South Korea and China were, the South Korean DRX qualified with five wins, while the Chinese Royal Never Give Up (RNG) had four triumphs and one setback and won the qualifying series against Japanese DetonatioN FocusMe 3-1.

In the group stage, each of the four brackets had a team from South Korea and another from China. In Group A, the South Korean T1 and the Chinese EDward Gaming (EDG) passed. In Group B, Chinese JD Gaming and South Korean DWG KIA advanced. In D, South Korean Gen.G and RNG qualified. In C, the only discrepancy: Rogue took one of the two spots for the playoffs, even though they lost two games in the second round, due to the excellent performance with three wins in the first round. XRD advanced as 1st place.

This difference in level between East and West is nothing new, but it was accentuated in this edition, as the number of non-Eastern teams in the playoffs is the lowest ever recorded in the history of the LoL Worlds.

At Worlds 2021, of the eight playoff teams, six were from South Korea or China. The North American Cloud9 and the European MAD Lions were the only Western representatives – and lost in the quarterfinals to South Korean teams by 3-0.

At Worlds 2020 there were also only two non-eastern teams among the eight participants in the playoffs: the European G2 Esports, which won the quarterfinals but lost in the semifinals, and Fnatic, defeated right in the opening of the knockout stage.

At Worlds 2019, the playoffs featured three South Korean, two Chinese and three European teams. In that edition, G2 reached the final, but lost the title to Chinese FunPlus Phoenix.

The Worlds 2018 playoffs also had three non-Eastern teams, with the difference that they were two European and one North American. Fnatic, from Europe, disputed that decision, but lost to China’s Invictus Gaming.

At Worlds 2017, in the edition that inaugurated the current format, with the entry phase preceding the main event, there were also two European teams and one North American team among the eight qualified for the playoffs. There were three teams from South Korea and two from China.

At Worlds 2016, in a different format than the current one, with the championship starting in the group stage, three South Korean teams and two Chinese teams were among the eight participants in the playoffs. At Worlds 2015 there were three representatives from South Korea and one from China. In 2014, three South Koreans and three Chinese.