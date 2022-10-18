Writers Guild reveals films nominated for its award







Photo: Disclosure / Netflix / Modern Popcorn

The Writers Guild of America (WGA) has announced the nominees for the film categories of its annual awards.

The list reinforces Hollywood’s regard for “Don’t Look Up”, a film far better than the blasé rating from American critics (55% on Rotten Tomatoes), while perpetuating the overestimation of Aaron Sorkin, nominated for “Introducing the Ricardos” (68%).

On the other hand, filmmakers Jane Campion, for “Attack of the Dogs”, Rebecca Hall for “Identity”, and Maggie Gyllenhaal, for “The Lost Daughter”, were out of the running. All three works are Netflix productions that were deemed ineligible. Despite this, Gyllenhaal won the Best Screenplay trophy at the Venice Film Festival.

Union nominees are often the same artists and films that end up in the Oscars, but some of the WGA “ineligibles” may appear on the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Best Adapted Screenplay list because of the difference in rules.

Previously, the WGA had already revealed its selection of nominees for television productions, highlighting new series.

The announcement of the winners will take place at a ceremony scheduled for March 20 in Los Angeles.

Check out the list of nominees in the film categories of the 2022 WGA Awards below.

BEST ORIGINAL SCRIPT

Aaron Sorkin (“Introducing the Richards”)

Adam McKay (“Don’t Look Up”)

Paul Thomas Anderson (“Licorice Pizza”)

Wes Anderson (“The French Chronicle”)

Zach Baylin (“King Richard – Raising Champions”)

BEST ADAPTED SCRIPT

Guillermo del Toro and Kim Morgan (“Nightmare Alley”)

Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve and Eric Roth (“Dune”)

Siân Heder (“In the Rhythm of the Heart”)

Steven Levenson (“Tick, Tick… ​​Boom!”)

Tony Kushner (“Love, Sublime Love”)

BEST DOCUMENTARY SCRIPT

Mark Monroe and Pax Wasserman (“Becoming Cousteau”)

Marc Shaffer (“Exposing Muybridge”)

Suzanne Joe Kai (“Like a Rolling Stone: The Life & Times of Ben Fong-Torres”)

