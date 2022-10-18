Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 for R$1,299.43 on Amazon

Xiaomi’s Redmi Note line is a great success among Brazilians, mainly because it is great value for money. The most attractive thing is that the model Note 11 in graphite color is for a special price at amazon. With 20% off, it went from R$1,626.55 to R$1,299.43, and the amount can still be paid in up to 10 interest-free installments.

The smartphone screen is a 6.4-inch AMOLED with Full HD+ resolution and 90 Hz refresh rate. The sound comes equipped with two good quality stereo speakers and the new interface from the Chinese manufacturer, MIUI 13.

As for the hardware, Xiaomi equipped the Note 11 with the Snapdragon 680 processor and 6 GB of RAM, a set that guarantees fluidity in the operation of the device, even if you use it in multitasking.

In addition, it also has 128 GB of storage and IP53 certification, which allows water splashes to fall into the device without causing damage.

Regarding the battery, it has a 5,000 mAh and fast charging compatibility, which means it goes from 0 to 100% in around 1 hour.

Finally, the Redmi Note 11 has a set of four cameras on the back, the main one being 50 Megapixels. The front, for those who don’t give up selfies, has 13 MP.

As this is a promotional action, the price of the smartphone may change at any time, depending on the amount of items in stock or units reserved for this offer.

