You can tell if you missed a call without looking at your phone

Sometimes the day-to-day routine is so hectic that we don’t even notice when someone tries to call us. We only realized what happened hours later, when looking at the device’s notifications or call history. But if you have an Android phone, know that there is a way to know if you missed a call without having to look at the device’s screen.

It may seem like a lie, but the truth is that Android allows you to enable a very interesting feature. After activating it, you will know if you missed a call or more, in addition to being notified with text messages via SMS.

How to know if you missed a call without looking at your phone

Step 1 – First, enter the “Settings” of your Android phone, you find it with the icon of a wheel with several teeth or gear;

step 2 – Now, locate and click on the “Advanced Functions” section, the name may vary depending on the device brand and model;

step 3 – The next step is to press the “Movements and gestures” option;

step 4 – Various selection options will appear;

step 5 – Finally, enable what says “Alert when answering phone”. In the description, it says that the phone will vibrate after missing a call or SMS text message.

From now on, you’ll know if you’ve missed a call without having to open your device’s call history. This helps you to be more aware of managing your own smartphone.

While many calls may be useless, such as telemarketing, for example, it’s possible that someone is trying to talk to you about something important. In this sense, it is worth activating the vibration notification to know if you missed a call.

This feature does not work while the device is in airplane mode, as the calls themselves become blocked in this way.