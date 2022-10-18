Young man with sex allergy gets the flu every time he ejaculates

A 27-year-old man has been diagnosed with post-orgastic illness, which makes him allergic to his own semen; although rare, case is not isolated

A 27-year-old man has been diagnosed with an allergy to his own semen, which makes him allergic to sexual intercourse, and I get the flu every time he ejaculates. The patient’s name was not disclosed, however, the case was reported by a group of researchers from the United States in the scientific journal “Urology Case Reports” that identified that the man with the post-orgastic disease (POIS, in English) for at least 10 years. Although rare, the case is not isolated. According to the study, at least 60 patients were diagnosed with the syndrome, which was only discovered approximately 20 years ago. For scientists, the allergic condition is an autoimmune response of the body to the fluid, which makes some men allergic to their own semen, and it doesn’t matter if the ejaculation was through sex or masturbation. Symptoms vary, but those reported in the analyzed patient were: cough, runny nose, sneezing, skin rashes and swollen lymph glands. However, other reactions can be more serious and cause fever, sweating, irritability, memory difficulties, concentration problems, stuffy nose and itchy eyes after ejaculation. The cause of the syndrome is still unknown, but scientists believe it may be related to an injury or infection in the testicles. The 27-year-old, who stopped dating to protect himself, was followed up by the researchers and, after taking fexofenadine-based antiallergic, showed an improvement of 90%.