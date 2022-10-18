Zoo capybaras mysteriously die, and animal ‘fans’ lament: ‘I will cry’ – News

A club in Hudson, in the province of Buenos Aires, Argentina, decided to evict capybaras and geese that lived around a lake in the area. Reproduction/LaNoticia1.com

According to the website La Noticia 1the controversial measure was carried out by the administration of a particular neighborhood in the region, after repeated complaints from residents who felt ‘invaded’ by animals Reproduction/YouTube/La Noticia 1

The capybaras, still young, and the geese ended up being caged and released outside the boundaries of the club. Reproduction/LaNoticia1.com

Despite the attempt to get rid of the animals, the brave animals did not accept the new reality imposed and began to gather around the fence, which surrounds the property.

The touching scene was shared on the networks by a resident of the region: 'There are nine capybara puppies, with only a few days to live', he explained.

‘After being placed outside the fence, they were disoriented and frightened by the fences, trying to re-enter’ Reproduction/LaNoticia1.com

When consulted by the publication, the woman explained that the administration of the place is supported by the Board of Flora and Fauna of the Province of Buenos Aires, which authorized the removal of the animals.

Meanwhile, capybaras and geese await human bureaucratic decisions, with the hope that they too can enjoy something that belongs not to one, but to all living beings… A buffalo put an end to the abuse and 'catapulted' a group of humans that he was carrying on a cart. Check it out below!

The buffalo above was cowardly whipped while driving a cart at full speed, in a rural part of India. But despite the unfavorable situation, the animal managed to get rid of the group of human explorers.

The incident record was shared on Twitter by the journalist Singh Varun Playback/Twitter/Singh Varun

'The buffalo had the perfect revenge', captioned the communicator, 'these people cannot be called human'

The animal was forced to run as far as it could between motorcycles and other carts, a situation as stressful as it was dangerous for the animal. Playback/Twitter/Singh Varun

This became clear when he decided on his own to change the route.

When invading the next lane, the wagon wheel hit the centerline guide… Playback/Twitter/Singh Varun

… and the clueless big guys ended up being catapulted from the vehicle, only to crash on the asphalt.

Apparently, none of the individuals suffered serious injuries. The bovine has already given up: enough abuse! And the animal revolution is a reality: Fred, a runaway goat, freed his companions from an auction house in the USA. Understand next!

Fred, a runaway goat, freed dozens of animals ready for slaughter from an auction house in the city of Hackettstown, New Jersey. The information is from the New York Post newspaper.

Fred the goat escaped from the site just over a year ago and is sporadically seen by residents on the outskirts of town. Reproduction/New York Post/Robert Miller

According to police, the acquired goats and sheep managed to escape the site through an unprotected gate at 9:30 pm last Wednesday (8)

It took about an hour for officials and residents to return the herd to the auction house, where the gate was reinforced with rope. Playback/patch.com

Approximately 60 animals were returned

However, agents believe that between 10 and 20 are still on the loose. Playback / Hackettstown Police

A few hours before the mass escape, the police had already received calls reporting Fred's presence in the area.

Suspicions of the goat’s involvement were reinforced the next day when Bouwe Postma, the auction house’s manager, caught Fred banging his head against the gate of the facility that houses the animals. Playback/Google Street View

'I think he is to blame', declared Postma, 'must have put a lot of force into it'

The herd that fled was already purchased, however the owner did not remove the animals from the site due to a broken truck. Playback / Hackettstown Police

Maria DiGiovanni, mayor of Hackettstown, believes people tend to come together for runaway animals, but adds: 'I like it when they break free, but I see both sides. It's a business'