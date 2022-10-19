10 Actors Redditors Would Like To See In A Quentin Tarantino Movie

star of Jackie Brown, Pam Grier has revealed a reason why Tarantino won’t be working with certain actors, and as a director of his impressive standard, it’s no surprise that he can afford to choose his cast.

Every aspect of Tarantino’s films is expertly crafted. From the script to the music, his films are stylized, engaging and easily recognizable. Tarantino’s casting choices are always exemplary, but Redditors took to the site to voice other actors they’d love to see working with the masterful director.

10/10 Idris Elba

British actor Tim Roth had a leading role in one of Tarantino’s best films, Rent dogs, and Reddit user DeadpoolBeaver decided on another renowned British actor who would be great in a Tarantino film. “Idris Elba” has gone from strength to strength in his acting career, playing the title character of the drama series Luthor, playing fan favorite Heimdall on Thor movies, and even flexing sitcom comedy with The office. With that role in mind, it’s clear he’s a diverse actor.

There’s no doubt that Elba would fit perfectly in a Quentin Tarantino film, perhaps in a western style that the director is known to enjoy. Idris Elba has already demonstrated aptitude for the genre and starred in last year’s launch, Concrete cowboy.

9/10 Jesse Eisenberg

Jesse Eisenberg in Resistance

As one of her picks, Reddit user MareliMovie Gal chose Jesse Eisenberg. An innovative role in zombieland brought the actor into the spotlight, launching his career into high gear.

Though he was the face of The social networkportraying Mark Zuckerberg, his performance in Now you see meis the best indication that Eisenberg would suit a film under Tarantino’s direction. Like J. Daniel Atlas, his austere but sophisticated personality gives the impression that he would have the right attitude to play a character like Vincent in Pulp Fiction. The grim, expressionless facial expression would also be an added bonus to his acting skill, which more than one of Tarantino’s characters takes on.

8/10 Tom Hardy

Reddit user DeadpoolBeaver chose Mad Max and Poison It stars Tom Hardy as someone they’d like to see in a Tarantino movie, and it’s clear why. Hardy’s career has involved truly stellar work in both film and TV. In the Birmingham-based series Peaky Blinders, he made his mark as Alfie, an intimidating gangster. And it’s this ability to portray such intimidation that would transfer well to the director’s films.

Not forgetting Hardy’s standout performance as the two Kray twins in Legend, the artist gives polished portraits of gangsters as well as the cast of Rent dogs. The film may show some gruesome scenes, but the contrast of violence and smart suits makes it unique, something that Hardy would be an asset to.

7/10 Jennifer Lawrence

As one of the most successful actresses of the 2010s, and with an exciting range of great movies to her name, it’s no surprise that one Redditor in particular, mikeweasy, chose “Jennifer Lawrence.” The actress became widely known for her acting range, which included Silver linings Playbook and Hunger Games franchise.

also starring CheatingLawrence delivered a cunning that would fit in a Tarantino narrative, as Once upon a time in Hollywood. With Margot Robbie-like qualities in her acting style, it’s not too hard to imagine Lawrence in Tarantino’s next project.

6/10 Drew Barrymore

While some fans know her for her great work on Adam Sandler movies, which doesn’t tie into the Tarantino style, Reddit user Proteus Finnerty picked “Drew Barrymore” as an actor who would actually be great in a Tarantino movie.

Not only did Barrymore show his warmth and humanity in films like Mixed and 50 First Dates, but she also had some great action roles. starring in Charlie’s Angels, she has taken on an action-packed role, indicating how she can adapt her abilities to suit the genre. Both kill billmovies are examples of movies that Barrymore would be a perfect fit for. His talented combination of believable acting and agile movement could easily fit the bill.

5/10 Daniel Day Lewis

With a solid argument as to why, Redditor paytonfretwell chose Daniel Day Lewis, stating, “…the man is the best character actor in the industry, and he needs to work with who I think is the best character writer/director in the business.” .”

There’s no questioning the immense acting ability of Daniel Day Lewis. A strong and striking portrait of Abraham Lincoln in Lincolnis just one of countless examples of his incredible body of work. Nonetheless, New York gangsapparently has the strongest connection with a Tarantino film, with Rent dogs coming to mind. The menacing gangster role is a fitting trait and, as Redditor stated, two great artists in the industry coming together can only be a fantastic thing.

4/10 Stephen Graham

Chosen by Reddit user joeya1337, “Stephen Graham” has had (and continues to have) an amazing career that showcased a lot of his talent. From TV dramas to critically acclaimed films, there is no form of acting that Graham is not an asset to.

In one of Stephen Graham’s best performances as Anthony Provenzano in the irish, not only did he perfectly change his accent, but he undoubtedly held his own in the star-studded film. His menacing portrayal would be a perfect match for a Quentin Tarantino film like The eight hated. The film was full of high tensions, and Stephen Graham knows all too well how to convey intense emotions on screen, as proven in his previous work.

3/10 Brian Cranston

With a clear thought process as to why they chose him, Reddit user Wes___Mantooth singled out Bryan Cranston, saying, “…he’s got the comedic skills and the ability to be a violent badass too.”

Quentin Tarantino’s films include violence and gore, but they’re not without their fair share of dark humor. Actors who are able to frighten audiences but also bring an unsettling comic touch to their portrayals are an integral part of a Tarantino setup. Some of Bryan Cranston’s best roles have showcased this skill set in his career, most notably in the American crime drama series. Breaking Bad. A Walter White-style character directed by Tarantino sounds like a good combination.

2/10 Melissa McCarthy

Melissa McCarthy might not be the most obvious choice, but Reddit user PM_ME_GOBLINS chose her because “Tarantino is good at pitting people against types.”

The actress is known for her funny roles in Bridesmaidsand The heat. Perfect comedic timing with believable acting has kept her on the favorites list of many. If McCarthy were to be cast in a Tarantino film, it would be a real change in direction, but the thought is brilliantly conceivable. She’s proved that she doesn’t have to stick to comedy, capable of starring in more serious films like Will you ever be able to forgive me?The actor is always a welcome presence in every role he plays, and a Tarantino film would be no exception.

1/10 Cillian Murphy

Reddit user Johnboi21 named Peaky Blinders star “Cillian Murphy” as an actor who should work with Quentin Tarantino. As the main character Tommy Shelby, Murphy delivered a performance with every possible emotion. Scary and strong, but with an undertone of vulnerability, the role conveyed perfectly.

His ability to play a role with such sincerity and credibility could land him a role similar to that of Inglourious Basterds. Commanding every intimidating scene he was in, Murphy’s skills would transfer beautifully to the set of a Tarantino movie.