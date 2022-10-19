10 Great Actors Who Collaborated With Damien Chazelle » Movie News, Movie Reviews, Movie Trailers, TV News.

the first trailer of Damien Chazelle’s new project, Babylon, dropped recently and one of the first things fans noticed was the stellar cast. From La La Land for 10 Cloverfield Lane, Damien Chazelle, time and time again, has proven his mastery of working with different genres and amazing actors. But the teaser suggests that Babylon It’s going to be completely different from any of your previous works.

Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie and Tobey Maguire are just some of the names linked to the project that join the long list of great actors who have worked with the acclaimed director.

Brad Pitt: Babylon (December 25, 2022)

When was it announced that Brad Pitt would be starring in Babylon, in addition to the excitement of the fans, there were a lot of questions about what his role would be. The film is set in 1920s Hollywood.

While the extent of his role has yet to be confirmed, Brad Pitt will play Jack Conrad, a producer and director during the transition from film to talkies during the 1920s. This won’t be the first time Brad Pitt has taken on the role of someone. from old school Hollywood, as he played Cliff Booth in Once upon a time in Hollywood.

Miles Teller: Whiplash (2014)

Whip was the biggest hit of 2014 and is arguably one of Miles Teller’s best films. Audiences were delighted with the brilliant performance of Miles Teller, who played the character of Andrew and did a brilliant job of showing what an obsession with achieving greatness can do to a person, psychologically and physically.

Teller also added an extra layer of authenticity with his drumming talent, and some of the film’s most memorable scenes involved Miles suffering from exhaustion and calluses during his workouts.

JK Simmons: Whiplash (2014)

Whip is a must-see for jazz fans, and in it, JK Simmons played one of the most terrifying professors in film history. His performance made even the audience squirm in terror. Simmons played Terence Fletcher, the mentor and instructor at a music conservatory known for its unconventional training methods.

The chemistry between Miles Teller and JK Simmons, along with Chazelle’s steady direction, delivered a classic for the ages. His performance here added another layer of emotion when it was announced that he would play Commissioner Gordon in Justice League. He will reprise the role next Batgirl.

Emma Stone: La La Land (2016)

La La Land it was a surprising success for Damien Chazelle and his cast members. The film won six Academy Awards, including Best Director of the Year. In it, Emma Stone played the character of Mia, an aspiring actress.

Emma Stone’s incredible performance also earned her the Oscar for Best Actress. This brought the romantic musical to life and made the audience connect with the overall story. This was not surprising considering his previous work on projects like bird Man.

Ryan Gosling: La La Land (2016)

Ryan Gosling has dazzled fans with incredible performances throughout his acting career, from playing Neil Armstrong in first man to its timid performance in Blade Runner 2049. Inside La La LandGosling played the character Sebastian, an ambitious pianist who falls in love with Mia.

Ryan added a touch of youthful charm to his role, which made Sebastian’s character a charming and ambitious figure. His chemistry with Emma Stone was a huge force behind the film’s success and this is definitely one of Ryan Gosling’s most iconic roles.

John Goodman: 10 Cloverfield Lane (2016)

Many fans did not expect 10 Cloverfield Lane be as good as it was. In it, John Goodman played the names of terrifying but mysterious characters, Howard.

His acting was largely behind the thrilling suspense of the entire film, adding another credit to his long list of incredible performances. Chazelle’s direction, along with Goodman’s acting, added a terrifying sense of unease to much of the film. Her acting intensity can also be compared to that of JK Simmons in Whip.

Margot Robbie: Babylon (December 25, 2022)

While not much is known about Margot Robbie’s role in Chazelle’e’s upcoming project, the first trailer showed audiences a glimpse of what they can expect. She is playing the character of Nellie LaRoy, a young aspiring actress who comes to Hollywood during the 1920s to live her dream.

Fans will have to wait for the movie to come out to see if Margot Robbie stands out or not. But if your background is anything to consider, which includes projects like the wolf of Wall Street and I, Tonia, among others, she will likely knock him out of the park.

Tobey Maguire: Babylon (December 24, 2022)

Tobey Maguire did great performances in The Great Gatsby, Spider-Man and Brothers, between others. When it was announced that he would be joining the cast for Babylonmany fans were wondering how big his role would be.

He will play James McKay’s character, and no other details have been revealed about his role yet, seeing him in the trailer itself has stirred up a lot of emotion, especially after fans saw him return as Spider-Man in Spider-Man far from home.

Paul Reiser: Whiplash (2014)

Paul Reiser has had a prolific acting career spanning over three decades. Most of his projects include my two parents, Crazy for You it is clear, Whip. Whip it is one of the most stressful movies of all time and Paul Reiser had a very low-key but important role in the film.

Even though his role was quite short in the film, where he played Andrew’s father, his serious acting, along with his chemistry with Miles Teller, became the emotional point of the film. He was most recently seen as Dr. Sam Owens in Weird stuffbut now it’s also filming Beverly Hills Cop 4.

Claire Foy: First Man (2018)

Claire Foy has had a prolific career over the past two decades, and fans will recognize her for her portrayal of the young Queen Elizabeth II in The crowna role for which she also won an Emmy.

At Chazelle’s house first man, she played the character of Neil Armstrong’s wife Janet Armstrong. Her performance here added a much-needed touch of humanity to a story surrounding the launch of Apollo 11. As she played a supporting character in the film, fans were left wanting more, so it will be interesting to see if she and Chazelle collaborate again.