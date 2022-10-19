10 Horror Remakes With A Twist Like Hellraiser (2022) » Movie News, Movie Reviews, Movie Trailers, TV News.

from Hulu Hellraiser proved to be somewhat divisive, though not to the extent of End of Halloweenand while it occasionally feels incredibly weird, it’s actually a revised take on the equally controversial Hellraiser: Hellseeker. That movie brought Ashley Laurence’s Kirsty Cotton back into the fold. And while it was nice to have the star and character return, Cotton’s script vision was wrong, intentionally or not.

This movie played around with the rules of the franchise a little bit, but that’s nothing compared to how some remakes change things. Fortunately, the best of them also stay true to the spirit of the original, even if not all characters have the same name and not all plot beats go exactly as they once did.

The Thing (1982)

1951 The Thing from Another World it’s a favorite of remake director John Carpenter and a top-notch monster movie. 1982 The thing, however, is, like the titular beast, entirely unique. And thanks to industry-leading practical effects, courtesy of Rob Bottin, The thing has no age and is as scary as Halloween.

Really, the only thing Carpenter matters is the original film’s arctic setting and the characters’ scientific purpose in that setting. But then he takes a rubber suit and makeup and turns it into something truly, remarkably terrifying.

Evil Dead II (1987)

Part sequel, part remake, part review, Sam Raimi’s Evil Dead II: Dead by Dawn It is one of the most respected classics of horror cinema. The core concept of a cabin in the woods surrounded by invisible demons is retained, as is the Necronomicon. But then you play around with the straightforward formula of the first movie until, in the third act, it becomes a bombastic, bloody version of a classic Warner Bros. cartoon.

The film is Raimi at the height of what he does best: the perfect fusion of horror and comedy. The original film certainly has its merits and stands as a classic in its own right, but Evil Dead II deserves a lot of credit for taking a simple story and telling it a second time, ensuring it feels fresh. The film does, front to back, and it’s a horror comedy that manages to be scary even decades later.

Halloween (2007)

Rob Zombie’s Two Halloween movies are consistently problematic. The camera glamorizes violence in a way that Halloween’s Deaths or End of Halloween do, while the script essentially opens with a man commenting on his stepdaughter’s ass.

They are ugly films with worrying tones, even if they are also interesting and marked by the specific style of an author. It’s a movie that spends half of its running time recreating the original movie, but even with the iconic music playing on the soundtrack, Halloween it’s a distant cousin of the original at best. But it did show Michael growing up, elaborating on how “The Shape” really came to be, and both the movie and Zombie should be credited for taking the Carpenter classic seriously.

Piranha (2010)

Piranha-or 3D piranha in theaters and on effectively immersive 3D Blu-ray – it’s an ironic horror movie with a pretty beefy comedic backbone. In fact, Alexandre Aja’s loose remake is arguably a more memorable film than Joe Dante’s super-low-budget Roger-Corman-produced original.

The original film was aware of his identity following the jaws, but it went for the classic vibe of a particularly violent ’50s monster movie. The remake is also self-aware, but it’s more about the film’s place as 3D entertainment on the big screen, nothing more. With that in mind, it becomes the most absurd and fun version of itself possible, and a star-studded cult film (Elisabeth Shue, Adam Scott) was born.

Night of Fear (2011)

Tom Holland original fright night is an impeccably directed and cast film that is a time capsule of 1985 and surprisingly well aged. It’s a film that balances genres walking on a razor’s edge, and the same can be said for the remake. With that said, it’s a film of a very different tone.

the twist in fright night (2011) is the small tweak to each character, all carried over from the original to the remake. Most notable is “Evil Ed”, who is the young nerd considered a nerd by everyone around him. This applies to either movie, but the remake subtly makes it clear that between “Ed” and main character Charley Brewster there is a rift. The remake’s Charley is more mature than the original, and not just because he’s bolstered by a wonderful performance by the late Anton Yelchin. fright night is the opposite of Gus Van Sant Psycho (1998): Instead of photographing the same thing literally, photograph the same thing with subtle adjustments sprinkled throughout.

Dead Evil (2013)

The modernized version of Fede Álvarez evil Dead it is undoubtedly an improvement over the original, particularly in terms of plotting. The original movie’s concept of a secluded cabin surrounded by evil is scary enough, but evil Dead adds withdrawal to the mix.

Main character Mia Allen is taken to the cabin to get as far away from the heroine’s temptation as possible. It’s a real-world issue (conveyed superbly by Jane Levy) that raises the tension to an unbearable level. Álvarez’s debut feature showcases his understanding of the genre and the importance of organic, well-drawn characters.

Suspiria (2018)

Luca Guadagnino maintains his would sigh very close to the original by Dario Argento. It’s a film elevated by haunting music and sweeping, dazzling cinematography. But it’s also a little more on the nose about what’s going on at the film’s dance academy.

If there is any change that alters the visual experience, it is in the portrait of Madame Blanc. In the original film, she is definitely responsible for the shooting, but it’s not clear until later how. involved she is. The remake makes the question a little less subtle, but introduces the idea in an interesting way. That is, a multifunctional portrait of Tilda Swinton, who brings so much of her undeniable and undeniable talent to would sigh like she does anything else, if not more.

Child’s Play (2019)

Lars Klevsberg’s modern take on the Chucky franchise received mostly positive reviews, but middling box office returns. This can be attributed, at least partially, to the fact that the film is blatantly different from the franchise that inspired it. The mother-child dynamic of the original film is maintained, as is the killer doll, but even those things are significantly altered.

It is true that the original Child’s playThe silly voodoo plot works better than the tech hook of the remake. But there is merit in trying something new, and a messy, serious doll with bad wiring is very different from a sadistic, cackling serial killer in a small new body.

Pets Seminar (2019)

As a remake of one of the best horror movies about grief, 2019 pet Sematary I had big shoes to fill. And while Mary Lambert’s 1989 original film is creepy and features a standout performance from child actor Miko Hughes, there’s solid debate to be had as to whether the remake more accurately captures the tone of King’s novel (although, of course, , change the deceased child from Gage Creed to Ellie).

That tone of embracing pain rather than seeking distractions from emotional growth is thicker in the remake. Plus, the characters have more emotional depth, at least compared to Mary Lambert’s fun but cheesy 1989 original.

The Invisible Man (2020)

Leigh Whannell’s revised version of the idea of ​​a Invisible Man is arguably brighter than the gonzo plot of the original. It’s certainly more grounded and well-written, but all its other positive qualities combined aren’t an invisible candle to Elisabeth Moss’ jaw-dropping work.

Moss is so good at The invisible man his performance alone elevates the film above being just horror. It’s the story of a trauma survivor who’s been trapped in a life with a terrible manipulative abuser, but at least there’s a beautiful view of the ocean.