10 tech news to start your day (10/19)

1. The Sims 4 is free on PC and consoles starting today (18): Electronic Arts (EA) announced this Wednesday (14) that The Sims 4 will be free to play on consoles and PC starting October 18, 2022. Check it out;

two. Motorola shows mobile phone with ‘rollable’ OLED screen that slides: Motorola unveiled its smartphone with a “rollable” screen on Tuesday (18). The concept, quoted the company during Lenovo Tech World, is capable of increasing and decreasing the size of the screen in the user’s hands. Look;

3. YouTube ends test and won’t charge for 4K resolution: YouTube confirmed last night (17) that it stopped the experience that would supposedly restrict access to 4K videos to its Premium users. The idea, noticed by several people and disseminated on Reddit and Twitter, was definitely abandoned by the platform. Know more;

4. Samsung mobile: best options to invest in Black Friday 2022: Among the most sought after brands to buy a cell phone on Black Friday is Samsung, which has a very varied catalog and has top-of-the-line models that are a good investment option if they have a more affordable price.

5. Ted Lasso Actor Discovered Cheating With Apple Watch ‘Help’: In recent days, the separation from Olivia Wilde (Casa, Lar) and Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso) was highlighted in tabloids around the world. But the story gained another chapter this Tuesday (18), and an unusual piece of information caught the eye: the involvement of an Apple Watch at the end of the relationship. Understand;

6. Astronomers may have discovered Uranus’ out-of-order axis ratio: According to a new study accepted in the scientific journal Astronomy & Astrophysics, astronomers may have discovered the reason behind Uranus’ out-of-order axis. Despite its resemblance to Neptune, the planet has several peculiarities, such as its axis of rotation at a 98 degree inclination of the orbital plane. See more;

7.Promotion via WhatsApp of Assaí that gives R$ 1 thousand is a scam: During the celebrations of the 48th anniversary of the Assaí Atacadista chain, the company is used to carry out a coup. Through Whatsapp, the market name is linked to an alleged promotion with false information. Check out;

8. Teletubbies: Reboot of the Classic Series Gets Trailer on Netflix; watch!: Famous among children in the 2000s, teletubbies marked the childhood of many people. Therefore, the new production should bring news, but also some classic elements of the original design – including the iconic baby Sun. Check out;

9. Real Digital: first cryptocurrency units arrive this week: The digital real shouldn’t be long in coming. Still this weekthe Laboratory of Financial and Technological Innovations (LIFT), of the Central Bank (BC), intends to create national currency version as stable cryptocurrency, or stablecoin. Know more;

10. Silent Pregnancy: How is it possible to be pregnant and not know it?: As strange as it may seem, there are women who get pregnant and don’t realize it until they are in labor or months have passed since birth. early pregnancy. According to a study published in Journal of the Royal Society of Medicineout of every 475 pregnant women, 1 can be up to 20 weeks and not know it. Understand;



