11 unmissable productions with Rebecca Ferguson, birthday girl of the day

Photo 1 of 12 – Check out 11 productions featuring the talented Rebecca Ferguson, who turns 39! (Photo: Instagram) Photo 2 of 12 – Dune, 2021 (Photo: Disclosure) Photo 3 of 12 – Life, 2017 (Photo: Disclosure) Photo 4 of 12 – The Girl on the Train, 2016 (Photo: Disclosure) Photo 5 of 12 – The White Queen, 2013 (Photo: Disclosure) Photo 6 of 12 – The Greatest Showman, 2017 (Photo: Disclosure) Photo 7 of 12 – Snowman, 2017 (Photo: Disclosure) Photo 8 of 12 – Despite Everything, 2016 (Photo: Disclosure) Photo 9 of 12 – Paths of Memory, 2021 (Photo: Disclosure) Photo 10 of 12 – Doctor Sleep, 2019 (Photo: Disclosure) Photo 11 of 12 – Mission: Impossible – Secret Nation, 2015 (Photo: Disclosure) Photo 12 of 12 – Mission: Impossible – Fallout Effect, 2018 (Photo: Disclosure)

Happy Birthday, Rebecca Ferguson! This Wednesday (19) the actress is turning 39 years old and certainly has a lot to celebrate – as well as her fans! Best known for playing secret agent ‘Ilsa Faust’ in action movie sequel Mission Impossible she stands out for her versatile acting, full of personality and charisma.

Born in Stockholm, Sweden, Rebecca Ferguson began her journey into the world of performing arts by participating in productions in her home country. After her debut on the small and international screens, the artist has accumulated dozens of productions under her belt, conquering fans around the world while reaching projection within the film industry.

In a celebratory mood, the Jetss Brazil prepared a list of 11 films and series with the participation of the star for you to get to know this talent better. Check it out at gallery above and enjoy!

