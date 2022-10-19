20 Halloween Decoration and Accessory Ideas | Shopping Guide

The best part of celebrating Halloween – or Halloween – is creating a macabre atmosphere indoors.

Candles, spider webs, witches, skulls and ghosts are classic elements to create a supernatural setting.

See the list of 20 themed products selected by Shopping Guide to commemorate that date.

2 of 5 Ideas for Halloween; accessories — Photo: g1 Ideas for Halloween; accessories — Photo: g1

To mount the dark look, head accessories are some of the favorites.

Some of the options are tiaras that simulate a bloody knife through the head or the witch’s hat decorated with mice.

The horned tiara is large and mimics the Disney character Maleficent. There are also plastic sickles to carry and play tricks on.

Of the necklaces to get into the spirit of the celebration, the witch’s broom necklace is adorned with a type of stone that imitates the object.

The items had prices from R$8 to R$82, in October, in the consulted online stores.

Tiara with knife on the head Extra Festas

Plastic Scythe Fantasies of Ó

Horned Tiara Maleficent Fantasies Carol

Witch Hat with Extra Party Rats

Sphera Biojewels Witch’s Broom Stone Necklace



3 of 5 Ideas for Halloween; kitchen — Photo: g1 Ideas for Halloween; kitchen — Photo: g1

Party food can also be playful, especially with the silicone molds.

Take the opportunity to fill the glass with skull-shaped ice cubes or scare guests with brain-shaped sweets.

To complement, the paper plates with “bloodstains” and the skull ice bucket help to get in the mood.

In the horror movie marathon, the themed popcorn bucket is a good choice.

In mid-October, the items were found in large online stores, from R$12 to R$47.

Paper plate “help” Silver Festas

Clink skull ice mold

AleArts mini brain silicone mold

3.5 l Beek popcorn bucket

15.5 cm glass skull ice bucket Hauskraft

4 of 5 Ideas for Halloween; children — Photo: g1 Ideas for Halloween; children — Photo: g1

If the idea is to celebrate with the little ones, it is worth decorating the table with Halloween-themed plates and glasses. Spider web dishes and witch cups with “feet in the air” are great options.

The pumpkin baler refers to the classic tradition of the United States, where children ask their neighbors for sweets.

When it’s time to play, fly a plush bat or play a board game with an otherworldly setting.

The products cost, in October, from R$ 12 to R$ 86 in the consulted online stores.

Silver Festas web paper plate

Disposable Silver Festas Witch Cup

Pumpkin Whalers Parents & Children

Cloth Animals plush bat

Haunted Mansion Board Game Parents & Children

5 of 5 Ideas for Halloween; decoration — Photo: g1 Ideas for Halloween; decoration — Photo: g1

Candles are classic elements of Halloween, whether in the traditional wax or LED version, especially when they come in the shape of witches or with details of pumpkins and bats.

Even more atmospheric are the LED lanterns – which, like candles, use batteries –, surrounded by silhouettes of supernatural beings.

Another lighting option is the wire of eye-shaped lamps. They are powered by AA batteries and can be placed at various points in the house.

To complete, the small decorative coffin table gives a morbid touch to the environment.

The price of the products ranged from R$ 12 to R$ 77, in October, in the consulted online stores.

Mini Decorative LED Candle Radical Fantasies

Queensland Store Witch Wax Candle

Radical Fantasies LED halloween flashlight

Decorative coffin table Decorate Home

12 Silverplastic eye lamps

