3, 2, 1… action! 8 actors who turned (in Beauty) into pop culture icons – Celebrities

Admin 11 hours ago Entertainment Leave a comment 10 Views

THE culture pop it is a fascination for almost all of us. There are names that have marked (and still mark) society in such a way that they have become historical characters that gather the admiration of thousands and thousands of followers.

From cinema to music and even royalty, there are stars who are icons on a planetary scale, who, nowadays, already have their own name, life path and, of course, Beauty portrayed in movies and series.

We recently saw the actress Ana de Armas to turn into sex symbol Marilyn Monroe, which led the characterization team, coordinated by Tina Roesler Kerwin (make-up) and Jaime Leigh McIntosh (hair), to obtain the warm approval of the public. Of the platinum blonde hair with the brushing up to date and with the glamor present in the charismatic sign on the face and red lipstick, the hair and make-up came together in harmony in the name of the art of cinema.

Also Austin Bulter, who starred as Elvis Presley, also received worship. Who was behind its characterization was a team led by Shane Thomas, who already has films like “The King’s Daughter” and “Star Wars” in his history. Of the 50’s save feature, with a lot of rock & roll and glitter in the mix, to her eye makeup, with the black pencil highlighted, is, without a doubt, an unavoidable figure for Beauty.

The film that portrays the life of Whitney Houston will be the next transformation of hollywoodin which Naomi Ackie will play one of the best voices of all time.

3, 2, 1… action! 8 actors who turned (in Beauty) into pop culture icons.
  • These actors had to transform themselves (in Beauty) into pop culture icons

    Ana de Armas ana_d_armas

    ” data-title=”These actors had to transform themselves (in Beauty) into pop culture icons – 3, 2, 1… action! 8 actors who turned (in Beauty) into pop culture icons – SAPO Brasil”>Ana de Armas ana_d_armas

  • These actors had to transform themselves (in Beauty) into pop culture icons

    Marilyn Monroe © Pinterest

    ” data-title=”These actors had to transform themselves (in Beauty) into pop culture icons – 3, 2, 1… action! 8 actors who turned (in Beauty) into pop culture icons – SAPO Brasil”>Marilyn Monroe © Pinterest

  • These actors had to transform themselves (in Beauty) into pop culture icons

    Ana de Armas by Marilyn Monroe

    ” data-title=”These actors had to transform themselves (in Beauty) into pop culture icons – 3, 2, 1… action! 8 actors who turned (in Beauty) into pop culture icons – SAPO Brasil”>Ana de Armas by Marilyn Monroe

  • These actors had to transform themselves (in Beauty) into pop culture icons

    Austin Butler austinbutler

    ” data-title=”These actors had to transform themselves (in Beauty) into pop culture icons – 3, 2, 1… action! 8 actors who turned (in Beauty) into pop culture icons – SAPO Brasil”>Austin Butler austinbutler

  • These actors had to transform themselves (in Beauty) into pop culture icons

    Elvis Presley elvis

    ” data-title=”These actors had to transform themselves (in Beauty) into pop culture icons – 3, 2, 1… action! 8 actors who turned (in Beauty) into pop culture icons – SAPO Brasil”>Elvis Presley elvis

  • These actors had to transform themselves (in Beauty) into pop culture icons

    Austin Butler by Elvis Presley

    ” data-title=”These actors had to transform themselves (in Beauty) into pop culture icons – 3, 2, 1… action! 8 actors who turned (in Beauty) into pop culture icons – SAPO Brasil”>Austin Butler by Elvis Presley

  • These actors had to transform themselves (in Beauty) into pop culture icons

    Jennifer Lopez © Pinterest

    ” data-title=”These actors had to transform themselves (in Beauty) into pop culture icons – 3, 2, 1… action! 8 actors who turned (in Beauty) into pop culture icons – SAPO Brasil”>Jennifer Lopez © Pinterest

  • These actors had to transform themselves (in Beauty) into pop culture icons

    Selena © Pinterest

    ” data-title=”These actors had to transform themselves (in Beauty) into pop culture icons – 3, 2, 1… action! 8 actors who turned (in Beauty) into pop culture icons – SAPO Brasil”>Selena © Pinterest

  • These actors had to transform themselves (in Beauty) into pop culture icons

    Jennifer Lopez by Selena Pinterest

    ” data-title=”These actors had to transform themselves (in Beauty) into pop culture icons – 3, 2, 1… action! 8 actors who turned (in Beauty) into pop culture icons – SAPO Brasil”>Jennifer Lopez by Selena Pinterest

  • These actors had to transform themselves (in Beauty) into pop culture icons

    Margot Robbie patidubroff

    ” data-title=”These actors had to transform themselves (in Beauty) into pop culture icons – 3, 2, 1… action! 8 actors who turned (in Beauty) into pop culture icons – SAPO Brasil”>Margot Robbie patidubroff

  • These actors had to transform themselves (in Beauty) into pop culture icons

    Sharon Tate

    ” data-title=”These actors had to transform themselves (in Beauty) into pop culture icons – 3, 2, 1… action! 8 actors who turned (in Beauty) into pop culture icons – SAPO Brasil”>Sharon Tate

  • These actors had to transform themselves (in Beauty) into pop culture icons

    Margot Robbie in Sharon Tate

    ” data-title=”These actors had to transform themselves (in Beauty) into pop culture icons – 3, 2, 1… action! 8 actors who turned (in Beauty) into pop culture icons – SAPO Brasil”>Margot Robbie in Sharon Tate

  • These actors had to transform themselves (in Beauty) into pop culture icons

    Taron Egerton © Pinterest

    ” data-title=”These actors had to transform themselves (in Beauty) into pop culture icons – 3, 2, 1… action! 8 actors who turned (in Beauty) into pop culture icons – SAPO Brasil”>Taron Egerton © Pinterest

  • These actors had to transform themselves (in Beauty) into pop culture icons

    Elton John

    ” data-title=”These actors had to transform themselves (in Beauty) into pop culture icons – 3, 2, 1… action! 8 actors who turned (in Beauty) into pop culture icons – SAPO Brasil”>Elton John

  • These actors had to transform themselves (in Beauty) into pop culture icons

    Taron Egerton by Elton John

    ” data-title=”These actors had to transform themselves (in Beauty) into pop culture icons – 3, 2, 1… action! 8 actors who turned (in Beauty) into pop culture icons – SAPO Brasil”>Taron Egerton by Elton John

  • These actors had to transform themselves (in Beauty) into pop culture icons

    Emma Corrin emmalouisecorrin

    ” data-title=”These actors had to transform themselves (in Beauty) into pop culture icons – 3, 2, 1… action! 8 actors who turned (in Beauty) into pop culture icons – SAPO Brasil”>Emma Corrin emmalouisecorrin

  • These actors had to transform themselves (in Beauty) into pop culture icons

    Princess Diana

    ” data-title=”These actors had to transform themselves (in Beauty) into pop culture icons – 3, 2, 1… action! 8 actors who turned (in Beauty) into pop culture icons – SAPO Brasil”>Princess Diana

  • These actors had to transform themselves (in Beauty) into pop culture icons

    Emma Corrin from Princess Diana emmalouisecorrin

    ” data-title=”These actors had to transform themselves (in Beauty) into pop culture icons – 3, 2, 1… action! 8 actors who turned (in Beauty) into pop culture icons – SAPO Brasil”>Emma Corrin from Princess Diana emmalouisecorrin

  • These actors had to transform themselves (in Beauty) into pop culture icons

    Lily James lilyjamesofficial

    ” data-title=”These actors had to transform themselves (in Beauty) into pop culture icons – 3, 2, 1… action! 8 actors who turned (in Beauty) into pop culture icons – SAPO Brasil”>Lily James lilyjamesofficial

  • These actors had to transform themselves (in Beauty) into pop culture icons

    Pamela Anderson

    ” data-title=”These actors had to transform themselves (in Beauty) into pop culture icons – 3, 2, 1… action! 8 actors who turned (in Beauty) into pop culture icons – SAPO Brasil”>Pamela Anderson

  • These actors had to transform themselves (in Beauty) into pop culture icons

    Lily James by Pamela Anderson lilyjamesofficial

    ” data-title=”These actors had to transform themselves (in Beauty) into pop culture icons – 3, 2, 1… action! 8 actors who turned (in Beauty) into pop culture icons – SAPO Brasil”>Lily James by Pamela Anderson lilyjamesofficial

  • These actors had to transform themselves (in Beauty) into pop culture icons

    Rami Malek © Pinterest

    ” data-title=”These actors had to transform themselves (in Beauty) into pop culture icons – 3, 2, 1… action! 8 actors who turned (in Beauty) into pop culture icons – SAPO Brasil”>Rami Malek © Pinterest

  • These actors had to transform themselves (in Beauty) into pop culture icons

    Freddie Mercury © Pinterest

    ” data-title=”These actors had to transform themselves (in Beauty) into pop culture icons – 3, 2, 1… action! 8 actors who turned (in Beauty) into pop culture icons – SAPO Brasil”>Freddie Mercury © Pinterest

  • These actors had to transform themselves (in Beauty) into pop culture icons

    Rami Malek by Freddy Mercury

    ” data-title=”These actors had to transform themselves (in Beauty) into pop culture icons – 3, 2, 1… action! 8 actors who turned (in Beauty) into pop culture icons – SAPO Brasil”>Rami Malek by Freddy Mercury

Source link

Tags

About Admin

Check Also

Prime Video: check out the releases coming in October

last update Oct 19, 2022 Prime Video: check out the releases coming in October 1 …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

©2022 The Goa Spotlight, All Rights Reserved