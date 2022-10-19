3, 2, 1… action! 8 actors who turned (in Beauty) into pop culture icons – Celebrities

THE culture pop it is a fascination for almost all of us. There are names that have marked (and still mark) society in such a way that they have become historical characters that gather the admiration of thousands and thousands of followers.

From cinema to music and even royalty, there are stars who are icons on a planetary scale, who, nowadays, already have their own name, life path and, of course, Beauty portrayed in movies and series.

We recently saw the actress Ana de Armas to turn into sex symbol Marilyn Monroe, which led the characterization team, coordinated by Tina Roesler Kerwin (make-up) and Jaime Leigh McIntosh (hair), to obtain the warm approval of the public. Of the platinum blonde hair with the brushing up to date and with the glamor present in the charismatic sign on the face and red lipstick, the hair and make-up came together in harmony in the name of the art of cinema.

Also Austin Bulter, who starred as Elvis Presley, also received worship. Who was behind its characterization was a team led by Shane Thomas, who already has films like “The King’s Daughter” and “Star Wars” in his history. Of the 50’s save feature, with a lot of rock & roll and glitter in the mix, to her eye makeup, with the black pencil highlighted, is, without a doubt, an unavoidable figure for Beauty.

The film that portrays the life of Whitney Houston will be the next transformation of hollywoodin which Naomi Ackie will play one of the best voices of all time.

