Actress Celebrates Opportunity to Play Sabine Wren

Ahsoka actress Natasha Liu Bordizzo took to social media recently to celebrate her opportunity to play the character Sabine Wren in the upcoming Star Wars series on Disney+.

On your Instagram profile, Bordizzo shared arts from Sabinecelebrating her journey playing the character, and leaving an emotional message about the power of storytelling.

Check out the actress’ comment on the opportunity to play Sabine in Ahsoka below:

“There is a powerful saying that we tell each other stories because sometimes we need a story more than we need food to live. Stories tell us who we are, what is possible for us, who we can call to our aid. They also remind us that we are not alone in the face of any challenge. That there are resources within us, in the world outside, and in the world that we cannot see, that may be collaborating with us in our struggle to find a way to deal with our challenges.”

SEE MORE

Ahsoka premieres sometime in 2023 on Disney+ and must pass five years after the events of Star Wars Episode VI: Return of the Jedi‎‎with the protagonist in search of Grand Admiral Thrawn while trying to locate the missing Ezra Bridger.

‎Rosario Dawson (DMZ, Daredevil) will return as Ahsoka Tano, and Hayden Christensen is also expected to return as Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader.

Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Ray Stevenson and Ivanna Sakhno are also confirmed in the series’ cast.

Recently, the actor Eman Esfandi confirmed in the coveted role of Ezra Bridger in live action.

For those unfamiliar, the introduction of Ezra happened in Star Wars Rebels, where Taylor Gray lent her voice to the character. In recent months, it was speculated that Mena Massoud (Aladdin) had been cast in the role, but apparently he was passed over.