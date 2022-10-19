After Russian bombing, 1,162 cities in Ukraine are without electricity

posted on 10/19/2022 06:00



(credit: Yuriy Dyachyshyn/AFP)

A 17-year-old history student from Brovary, 20km from Kiev, told the report: “The Russians want to freeze us, but they won’t be able to.” To avoid suffering the effects of the blackout, which affects 1,162 cities and towns in Ukraine, after Russian forces bombed the country’s power plants, Kateryna adhered to rationing. “I try to turn on the light only when absolutely necessary. I usually do my chores with the help of a small lamp. Water is usually boiled on a gas stove. candles”, he reported.

Parts of Kiev were left without electricity and water after fresh bombing hit the capital yesterday. “Between October 7 and 18, as a result of attacks on energy facilities, around 4,000 locations in 11 regions were isolated. Currently, according to the Ministry of Energy, 1,162 remain without electricity,” announced Oleksandr Khorunzhyi, spokesman for the Ministry of Energy. Ministry of State Emergency Services.

In the city of Kramatorsk, in the Donetsk region (east), Mayor Oleksandr Honcharenko admitted to the Courier that, from time to time, electricity goes out. “We have to live with 30% of the energy supply. The Russians are destroying our infrastructure, hoping to freeze us, before winter sets in on December 1. Outnumbered on the front, they use terror tactics against the population. “

In a Twitter post, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that “since October 10, 30% of power plants have been destroyed, causing major disruptions across the country.” “The situation is currently critical across the country, because our regions depend on each other,” said Presidential Chief of Staff Kirilo Timochenko. “All Ukrainians must be ready, first, to save electricity, and then for continuous blackouts if the attacks persist,” he added.

withdrawal

For the first time, Sergei Surovikin, commander of Russian forces in Ukraine, acknowledged his troops’ difficulties. “The situation in the special military operation zone can be described as tense. The enemy does not give up its attempts to attack the positions of Russian forces,” he declared in a televised interview. Ukrainian soldiers approached the southern city of Kherson, where the invaders are preparing to evacuate civilians. “Further action on Kherson will depend on the development of the military and tactical situation, which is not easy, and difficult decisions cannot be ruled out.”

Professor at the Kiev-Mohyla National University, Olexiy Haran explained to the report that the situation is more serious in the Donbass region (east), with a complete blackout and lack of water. “The bombings of power plants are evidence that the Russians are suffering serious defeats on the front. The way Putin responds is by attacking civilian infrastructure. In this sense, Russia violates the Geneva Conventions and commits war crimes,” he said. “The Russians try to intimidate the Ukrainians, but I think they will suffer a counteroffensive. The US has started to supply anti-aircraft weapons to Kiev. Moscow’s strategy is to compensate for military losses by targeting the civilian population.”

“Inaction”

The Zelensky government denounced the “inaction” of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) to help its soldiers captured by Russia. “Unfortunately, in each exchange, we find that the ICRC’s inaction has led to our prisoners of war and civilian hostages being tortured daily by starvation and electrocution,” criticized Ukrainian human rights officer Dmytro Lubinets.

Tehran denies use of drones, proposes dialogue with Kiev



credit: Yasuyoshi Chiba/AFP

Iran has expressed willingness to talk to Ukraine to clarify “baseless” statements that Tehran supplies Russia with weapons and drones for its offensive against Ukraine. Kiev and allies accuse Moscow of using Iranian-made drones in its attacks. The Kremlin, for its part, said it had no knowledge that its military was using these weapons in Ukraine. In a statement, Nasser Kanani — a spokesman for Iran’s Foreign Ministry — said these accusations were “unfounded” and “based on false information.” Kanani added that Iran “is willing to negotiate and discuss with Ukraine to clarify these allegations”. On Monday, more than 30 “suicide” drones hit targets in Kiev and six Ukrainian cities. Residential buildings in the capital were destroyed (pictured), and at least eight people died.