Amber Heard and Johnny Depp Case – Multiverse News

Actress Amber Heard and her lawyers have filed an appeal against Johnny Depp, due to the outcome of the defamation trial filed by the actor, which took place in July.

According to the official documents, one of the several reasons listed by the actress for the appeal is that since both sides won the case, the action is inconsistent in its own right.

Johnny Depp walked out of court with the trifle of $10 million in damages and $5 million in punitive damages, while Heard won $2 million.

Another reason for the actress’ appeal is that she and her legal team believe the case she won against Depp in 2020 should have been presented as evidence in court this year.

The actress’ legal team presented sixteen reasons in the summary of the appeal for the annulment of the case, among them about one of the jurors who would be biased against Heard, it is not certain that Amber’s appeal against Johnny will be accepted, as she has already presented a series of appeals that were denied by Penney S. Azcarate, the judge handling the defamation case.

According to Judge Amber and her legal team, they should have pointed out a problem with the jury during the courtroom, as this problem was not brought to court the appeal was denied.

Part of what motivated Amber’s appeal is that the actress is not financially able to pay the actor’s $10.35 million in damages, which led the actress to sell her mansion located in the Yucca Valley desert, in California for 1.5 million dollars.

The court between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp will be dramatized in the production “Hot Take: The Depp/Heard trial”, which will be released to the public in the United States by the Tubi platform, the production shocks by the speed at which it was produced, in real life the courtroom came to an end in June this year and the film will be released on September 30th.

The film simulates the repercussion of the case on the internet, having its plot interrupted at every moment by videos of a girl fanatical about Depp, a feminist defender of Heard, a comedian, among other characters.

Despite giving the film its name, the trial does not have much prominence in the production, due to the fact that its real-life counterpart has already been recorded and made available on the internet, the courtroom is shown only as a starting point for scenes from the intimate life of the actor. couple, which he recreates from the moment they met until the end of their marriage.