Analysis: Cruzeiro runs out of motivation and officially opens period to leave or stay in Toca | cruise

Cruzeiro showed signs that, indeed, it had exhausted all reasons to motivate itself. The last of them was to maintain the invincibility in Mineirão. No more with the defeat suffered by Guarani. Understandable for those who won the Serie B title so far in advance. In the post-game, it was officially opened, in Pezzolano’s words, the period leaves or stays between the players.

According to Pezzolano, athletes in the squad already have the answer as to whether they will stay or leave Toca da Raposa in 2023. With the coach’s words, it is possible to understand the reasons why the performances have not been the same since winning the title. Even the Uruguayan coach is understandable at the moment.

– That’s why there is this instability inside the field, in the locker room now. Some know they don’t stay, others that they stay. Today some are angry with the coach. Three weeks ago we hugged like hell, all crying together. It’s normal. That fire went out – admitted the coach from Cruzeiro.

Pezzolano should make profound changes, along with the board of Cruzeiro, in the squad for 2023. The level will be another. And the coach, previously, admitted that the current cast would fight not to fall in Serie A. Even for that, the celestial team goes to the market to strengthen itself.

Against Guarani, Pezzolano even put on a team full of holders and athletes widely used in the Brazilian Series B campaign. Cruzeiro had more possession of the ball, but could not turn it into pressure. Guarani arrived with danger in the counterattacks and gave indications that they could reach the goal.

The Bugre’s situation was facilitated with the exalted spirits of Daniel Jr, who was eventually expelled. Soon after, Filipe Machado also received a red card, leaving the team with eight field players on the field. With that, Cruzeiro had to defend itself – it even arrived with danger in Jajá’s sprints -, but couldn’t hold the pressure in the second half and took the goal, which meant defeat.

With the 1 to 0, Cruzeiro has the last two matches to say goodbye to Serie B and return to the place that it is historically destined to. Moment of changes in the squad and mentality to put one of the biggest clubs in the country back in Serie A.