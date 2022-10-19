Android 13 Go released by Google with Material You mode support and more

Google launched on Wednesday afternoon (19) the Go Edition version of the Android 13 operating system seeking to reach owners of entry-level smartphones. As with previous generations, this one also forgoes some features and functions of the main software in order to promote better performance on cheaper devices. In a post made on his blog, the developer explains that Android 13 Go brings updates through Google Play, ensuring that the main firmware tools will be improved periodically, especially in critical updates — such as bugs or security breaches, for example — without compromising the internal storage.

















Google

19 Oct

















software

19 Oct



Going forward, the company also reinforces the presence of Discover by allowing you to swipe right from the home screen to see a curated list of articles and other content recommended by Google, a function that has been available for a long time in the system and that will also be present in the latest edition. Android 13 basic. One of the highlights of the new version is the Material You mode, a novelty announced in Android 12, increasing the customization of the phone’s interface based on the color palette of the home screen wallpaper. This is the first time this feature has been implemented in the Go Edition of Android.

Sharing some features native to Android 13, Go users will also have Notification Permissions, App Language Preferences and more privacy and security features available, but for now there are not many details on what will be implemented. “Our goal with this release is to support more possibilities for the millions of current and future owners of an Android Go device. Look out for new devices launching with Android 13 (Go edition) in 2023.”, says Google on its website.