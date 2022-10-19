Android 13 may finally offer a feature promised in Android 11

One Promised feature still in Android 11 by Google must finally make its debut on Android 13. We’re talking about the possibility of using your mobile’s media application to easily and fluidly switch between speakers and other devices of the type that are paired with the device.

The discovery comes from the Esper blog, by creator Mishaal Rahman, who figured out a way to enable the function before it was officially distributed by Google. With the novelty – which was actually announced in 2020 for Android 11 – your different paired devices appear in a list in the media app and just press on a different one to change where you’re playing music in a fluid way.

Device switching settings enabled in Android 13.Source: wait

Taking advantage of the function, Rahman was able to also enable a feature called Stream Expansion, which can be translated as “stream expansion”. What this does is bring about the possibility of having more than one of your connected stereos working at the same time to play the music or media. It can be a good idea to have several speakers and create a kind of “surround” effect.

Steps to enable fluid device switching on Android 13 are available on Github, and require a bit of coding knowledge to do. For those who don’t want to venture, Google should distribute the update with the function soon, without the need for you to do any manual configuration. We just don’t have a specific date yet for this to start happening.