Ângelo armors himself and matures to shine for Santos: “I can’t be perfect overnight” | saints

Only 17 years old, but 91 matches in the main team of Santos. The numbers draw attention. Despite all the responsibility of being considered a promise in a barn of so many stars, the boy Ângelo tries to be more objective and leave feelings aside: he just wants to play ball, like a child.

Angelo, of course, is no longer a child. Both by age and responsibilities. But it is precisely the evolution to adulthood, still with the looks of a boy who just wants to play ball, that has made Santos’ number 11 achieve his goals.

More mature and now the absolute holder of Santos, Ângelo believes that he has not changed so much tactically and technically since he was promoted to the professional of Peixe. The boy sees himself learning to be calmer so as not to skip steps in his own psychology.

– What changes the most is the mental part. You prepare more, focus more on goals. Because I’m a kid, sometimes I have that way of just wanting to play, wanting to enjoy the moment even more. I’m living a dream. It’s the club of my heart, where I’ve always wanted to play. I try to enjoy it to the fullest. But I think I’ve improved that mental part a lot. To focus, play a little more, enjoy more responsibly. What I have improved is the mental part.

– A matter of technique, tactics, it’s a matter of maturing over time. I can’t run over my processes, be a perfect player overnight.

– Requires a lot of training, repetition. Finishing is a difficulty that I have since the base. I scored a few goals, but not many. I always gave a lot of assistance, I’m a good player in one against one – said Ângelo, in an exclusive interview with geafter scoring a goal in a 2-0 win over Red Bull Bragantino.

Ângelo was promoted to Santos professional in 2020, still 15 years old. That season, he played nine games. In 2021, there were 42. Now, there are 40 – a number that will certainly grow and exceed the previous year.

Since then, it has gone through ups and downs. The jewel, promise and Menino da Vila labels, guarantees Ângelo, do not shake the day to day. But the expectation is reflected out there. Barcelona, ​​for example, has priority to buy Santos’ number 11. And he knows his own potential, so much so that he makes bold plans for the future.

– I’m a guy who demands a lot, because I get it in my head that I want to be the best in the world and I’m going to be one of the best in the world. I work for it. But it’s not an excessive charge. You have to charge yourself and know your potential. I know my potential. I know my potential is to be one of the best in the world. Of course, it requires a lot of training, a lot of time, and that’s what I’ve been building since I started to like football.

– But of course, all with humility, feet on the ground, knowing that I still have a long way to go. All the coaches always gave me that peace of mind. To just have fun and enjoy the moment that it is to play for the Santos professional. That mental part, which is very important. I went up too early. We get anxious to want to show everything at once, but we don’t have to. Everything in its time. Today I feel much lighter, much more – completed Ângelo.

Despite having almost 100 games for Santos, Ângelo still hasn’t gotten used to some things that are already part of his routine. Playing in Vila Belmiro, for example, is still not something normal for the boy, who is raised in the club’s youth categories and has had the stadium as his “home” for many years. So much so that, curiously, none of his three goals as a professional were on the spot.

– You in the Vila playing with 15 or 17 years old doesn’t change anything. At 15 or 30 it will always be the same. The same emotion. It’s a magical stadium. There’s no explanation for that. That stadium is special. Not only for the history, the players who have already been there, the historical games. The emotion that I always have, from when I first set foot, at 15, 17, until later, 10, 20 years, will be the same. The feeling is of a happy child wanting to run and play ball – he explained.

Since he became professional, Ângelo has worked with several technicians. Cuca, Jesualdo Ferreira, Marcelo Fernandes, Ariel Holan, Fernando Diniz, Fábio Carille, Fabián Bustos, Lisca and now Orlando Ribeiro.

From when he took over Santos on an interim basis until the end of this year, the current coach chose to make a change in Ângelo’s positioning. The boy used to play only on the right, but now he’s been taking turns and going to the middle.

– He asked me if I had already played on the left. In the national team I always played on the left and until the under-17 I played on the left, then only in the under-20 and professional on the right. He asked me if I could play in the middle too. When Lucas Barbosa entered this game, against Red Bull Bragantino, I played more closed, as a second striker – he explained.

– Against Juventude, I started on the left, then I spoke with Braga to change. I said the game was better for me on the right. In the first two balls I dragged and stopped almost inside the goal. Orlando told me to go back to the left and the goal would be played there. And left. He is very smart. At Allianz, he said that if we had control of the ball, we would control the game and we managed to control it, in a way – concluded Ângelo.

