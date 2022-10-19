Apple cell phone has a discount of R$ 3,800

Anyone who is a fan of Apple has a good opportunity to buy the iPhone 13 cheaper. The smartphone is discounted by R$3,800 on Amazon. The price, which was BRL 10,599, dropped to BRL 6,799 (a 36% reduction).

The offer is for the iPhone 13 512 GB, in green, midnight (black) or red. Prices vary depending on the color and memory capacity of the device.

If you take a lot of pictures with your phone and you usually download a lot of games and applications, the 512 GB memory will give you plenty of space to save your files.

But if you use few apps and aren’t used to taking so many photos, you can opt for a model with less internal space. The iPhone 13 with 128GB memory is also on offer, starting at R$7,599 for R$5,398.92, a discount of R$2,200.

Other models of the same generation, such as the iPhone 13 mini and iPhone 13 Pro Max, are also cheaper. The prices of these devices dropped after the launch of the iPhone 14.

Despite not being the latest generation of Apple smartphones, the iPhone 13 has configurations that will suit almost all tastes and is already compatible with 5G. The new technology isn’t a necessity right now, but it might be a good one if you plan to keep your phone for a few years.

Next, tilt separated some iPhone models with reduced price. Check out:

iPhone 13 (512GB)

Image: Disclosure

Price: from BRL 10,599 to BRL 6,799 (36% discount)

The iPhone 13 offers more speed, slightly better cameras, and longer battery life compared to its predecessor, the iPhone 12. As for the iPhone 14, there are many similarities, including the A15 Bionic processor and design. The price varies depending on the color of the product. On Apple’s official website, the same product costs R$9,499.

iPhone 13 mini (128 GB)

Image: Disclosure

Price: from BRL 6,599 to BRL 5,299 (20% discount)

The model has great cameras and good battery life. It retains the same iPhone 13 experience, including the powerful processor A15 Bionic and high-quality (albeit smaller) screen. Overall, it has several similarities with the recently released iPhone 14. site official from Apple, the same product costs R$ 5,699.

iPhone 13 Pro Max (128GB)

Image: Disclosure

Price: from BRL 10,499 to BRL 7,999 in cash (24% discount)

The 13 Pro Max model is the top of the line of the generation that precedes the iPhone 14. The settings are basically the same as the iPhone 13, but its camera stands out because of the longer zoom range. The screen is slightly larger — 6.7 inches versus 6.1 — and its battery also lasts longer — up to 28 hours of video playback, according to the manufacturer. This model is no longer for sale on Apple’s website.

*With information from a report by Nicole D’Almeida

We choose each product carefully, independently, and check prices on the date of publication (that is, they may vary!). When you buy through our link, we earn a commission, but you don’t pay extra for it.

A tip: do you usually shop online? By subscribing to Amazon Prime, you can have free and fast delivery for several purchases anywhere in Brazil for R$ 14.90 (the first month of trial is free).