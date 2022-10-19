Apple computer used by Steve Jobs 34 years ago goes up for auction | Technology

The Macintosh SE computer used by Steve Jobs, co-founder of Apple, for 34 years it has been going up for auction in the United States. The iconic equipment has estimated values ​​between US$ 200 and 300 thousand (about R$ 1,058,991 and R$ 1,586,986).

The auction will take place on the day October 25th in New York.

The device was used by Jobs between 1988 and 1994, when he was still working at NeXT, a technology company founded in the 1980s.

“Jobs offered [o Macintosh] to the current owner at the end of that year, mentioning that it could have value someday”, recalls Bonhams, the company responsible for the auction.

Personal and sensitive data has been erased from the computer, but some Jobs records are still available on the machine.

The hard drive still stores Jobs’ weekly NeXT tasks, recruiting information and even a missed meeting with Prince Charles (now Charles III, King of the United Kingdom).

Bonhams also explains that there are indications that Lisa Brennan-Jobs, daughter of Apple’s co-founder, also used the Macintosh SE. The e-mail system and Microsoft Word installed are still registered in her name.

PIX: see how to escape the main scams

iPhone evolves and undergoes several changes in 15 years

iPhone evolves and undergoes several changes in 15 years