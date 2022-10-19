Asus advertises foldable-screen and detachable keyboard laptops; Look

Asus presented this Tuesday (18), at an online event of product launches, the Zenbook 17 Fold OLED, which arrives on the market from November. The laptop stands out for being the first device with a foldable screen in this category.

The device is a 17.3-inch laptop with a 4:3 aspect ratio, that is, more square, reminiscent of tube televisions in format. The screen has a resolution of 2560 x 1920 pixels and a response time of 2 ms.

The device is very thin, at just 8.7 millimeters, and light, weighing just 1.5 kilograms. The screen-to-body ratio is 87%, that is, when opened, the product is practically only screen.

“We are driven by the passion for new technologies, developed with a focus on innovation. In this way, we brought to Brazil the brand’s first notebook with a folding screen, with a 17-inch OLED screen, the world’s most compact, in order to make daily life easier. and reach the maximum creative and professional potential of each user”, highlights Manuel Castro, Commercial Director of ASUS Brazil.

Asus bets on the versatility of the format

One of the great new features of the Zenbook 17 Fold is that it adapts to different forms of user experience. If positioned horizontally and folded 90 degrees, the device works like a 12.5-inch notebook, with a 3:2 aspect ratio, with the possibility of fitting a full-size keyboard.

When it is semi-closed, resembling the position of a book, you will have the e-book mode, with two 12.5-inch screens.

To deal with so much opening and closing, Asus reinforced the hinge of the device, to extend the life of the component.

“The hinge is one of the main points of products of this type, since the consumer will open and close a lot, the product will deteriorate. In our product, it is made to last 30 thousand cycles”, explains Henrique Costa, product manager at Asus .

In a quick calculation, these 30 thousand cycles mean that, if the user opens and closes the product 10 times a day, the durability of the hinge is around 8 years.

According to the company, the device was also equipped with a more efficient cooling option, with a screen temperature below 45ºC. The goal is to reduce noise while the user is working — staying below 28 Dbs.

Asus reported that the product hits the market in November this year, but did not disclose how much the consumer will have to pay for it. According to The Verge, it is possible that the Zenbook 17 Fold costs US$ 3,499 (about R$ 18,500, in direct conversion, without fees).

Specifications

As well as the folding screen, the performance of Asus’ flexible notebook is also noteworthy. The device comes equipped with a 12th generation Intel i7 processor.

The Asus Zenbook 17 Fold still has 16GB of RAM (LPDDR5) and a 1TB NVMe SSD. The laptop comes with 65W USB-C charger, and battery is 75 watts.

The sound system has four speakers with Dolby Atmos, with more immersive audio in games. In addition, the device has a 5 MP camera with an infrared sensor for screen unlocking with face recognition via Windows Hello.

Asus Zenbook Pro 16X OLED

Zenbook Pro 16X OLED Image: Disclosure / Asus

In addition to the foldable laptop, the company also announced the arrival of the Zenbook Pro 16X OLED, targeting the audience that needs high-performance graphics cards, such as gamers, audiovisual art professionals and content creators.

The new notebook has a 100% color gamut DCI-P3 cinema-grade, promising color more vivid. And to keep the user’s eyes comfortable and safe during long hours of work (or play), the OLED has a low blue light emission certificate by the TÜV Rheinland.

The device has an active aerodynamic system, which lifts the keyboard when open – as with the lifting of the screen on the Zenbook Duo. According to the company, this leaves a more ergonomic position for typing and, in addition, better directs the audio to those who are using it.

Under the hood, the device is also powered by a 12th generation Intel i7 processor, 32GB of RAM and 1TB of PCI-e SSD.

O Zenbook Pro 16X OLED is now available in Brazil and costs from R$ 29,699.10.

Asus Zenbook S13 Flip

Zenbook S 13 Flip OLED Image: Disclosure / Asus

Finally, the company also presented the ultra-thin Zenbook S13 Flip notebook, aimed at the public that travels a lot for work. With a thickness of just 14.8 millimeters, the device lives up to its nickname, weighing just 1.1 kg.

One of the great novelties of the S13 Flip is the screen, which rotates 360 degrees, allowing it to be used as a tablet.

Equipped with a 12th generation Intel i7 processor, it has 512 GB of SSB, 16 GB of RAM and wi-fi 6. One of the highlights is the 67 Watt battery, with fast charging that charges up to 60% in just 49 minutes.

The Zenbook S13 Flip OLED (BP5302ZA) is now available and arrives in Brazil with a price starting at R$ 18,999.00.