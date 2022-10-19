Asus launches Zenbook with foldable screen in Brazil – Tecnoblog

At best deals,

THE Asus announced the launch of Zenbook 17 Fold OLED for the Brazilian market. The product has a folding screen and is equipped with the 12th generation Intel Core i7 processor. The notebook, which has not yet had its price disclosed, will arrive in the country in November.

Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED (UX9702) (Image: Handout)

As suggested by the notebook’s name, its OLED screen measures 17 inches (17.3” to be exact), 4:3 aspect ratio and support for 2.5K resolution. Folded, the display is 12.5 inches and 3:2 aspect ratio, approaching the format of a compact notebook and with 1920×1280 pixels of resolution.

Zenbook 17 Fold: Various modes of use

Something highlighted in the presentation, echoing the international announcement of the Zenbook, is the five modes of use of the notebook. In total, the user can use the device in five different ways.

The way notebookwith the screen folded vertically, allows you to share the display with a virtual keyboard — or use the Bluetooth keyboard, included in the product, for the extended mode.

Asus Zenbook 17 Fold in extended mode (Image: Handout / Asus)

O desktop mode that’s what Asus calls using the screen wide open, in landscape orientation, with the keyboard. In this format, the Zenbook “takes on the role” of a monitor, whose 4:3 resolution recalls the era of more boxy screens — of course, with the difference of 20 years, OLED technology and touchscreen. There is also the option to use it as a 17 inch tablet or e-book.

Asus Zenbook 17 Fold in PC mode (Image: Handout / Asus)

Zenbook 17 Fold – Specifications

In addition to the 12th generation Intel Core i7, the new new notebook from Asus has the option of up to 16GB of memory and 1TB of storage — on an NVMe M.2 SSD. Graphics are provided by Intel Iris Xe, integrated into the processor. The product also has two Thunderbolt 4 inputs.

The Zenbook 17 Fold weighs 1.9 kg with the keyboard, down to 1.6 kg without the accessory. The battery is 75 Wh. The price in the US is $3,500 — don’t expect anything below $16,000. When ASUS discloses the value, we will update the news.