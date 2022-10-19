Asus launches Zenbook with foldable screen in Brazil – Tecnoblog

Technology

THE Asus announced the launch of Zenbook 17 Fold OLED for the Brazilian market. The product has a folding screen and is equipped with the 12th generation Intel Core i7 processor. The notebook, which has not yet had its price disclosed, will arrive in the country in November.

