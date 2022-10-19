Asus launches Zenfone 9 to be top of the line in Brazil for R$ 3,999

Along with its folding laptop, Asus announced this Tuesday (18) the arrival of the Zenfone 9 smartphone to the Brazilian market. Called by the brand of supercompact and promise of radical filming, the device will be the flagship of the company in Brazil.

With top-of-the-line features, the cell phone has a suggested price in the Brazilian market of R$3,999, and will be available in three colors: Sunset Red (red), Starry Blue (blue) and Midnight Black (black).

The smartphone arrives to compete with Samsung, with the top-of-the-line Galaxy S22, and with Motorola’s Moto Edge 30 Ultra.

What’s new in Zenfone 9

The model has been completely redesigned and is now IP68 certified for protection against water and dust. This means that the device has maximum resistance against particles and that it has protection against immersion in water – remembering that, even with this specification, it is not recommended to submerge the device in water.

Zenfone 9 is powered by the latest processor, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, with up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 ROM storage.

One of the great news is that from now on the device works cooler. The Zenfone 9 has had its cooling system renewed and uses a high-tech vapor chamber in place of the traditional heat-conducting tubes. The battery is 4,300 mAh and can be charged quickly with the 30 watt charger.

The Zenfone 9’s screen is 5.9 inches (about 14.9 centimeters) and has a 120 Hz refresh rate, which is an interesting addition for those who enjoy the realism of mobile games.

photography and video

The new Zenfone features a dual camera system with a 50 MP Sony IMX766 main camera and a six-axis hybrid gimbal “Gimbal” stabilizer, which combined with an electronic image stabilization (EIS) system and ultra-fast autofocus technology.

Despite the long description, this all means that the phone has a great image stabilization system, which can work well for both stills and videos taken on the move.

According to the brand, the stabilizer can compensate for displacements of up to plus or minus 3 degrees, which would help capture even the most extreme actions.

The smartphone also has a 12 MP IMX363 ultrawide camera and a 12 MPIMX663 front camera designed for better selfies and video calls.