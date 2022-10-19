Athletes’ Federation criticizes Daronco and asks for the referee’s removal

The National Federation of Professional Football Athletes (FENAPAF) issued a statement this Tuesday (18) in a position against referee Anderson Daronco. The entity expressed itself on the accusation made by defender Raniele, from Avaíregarding comments of supposed contempt that would have been made by Daronco and informed that he will ask for the removal of the referee.

In a critical tone, FENAPAF recalled the referee’s history when citing the event in which Daronco was punished by the STJD for having directed threats to striker Hulk, from Atlético-MG, in a confrontation against São Paulo, for the Brazilian Championship.

Daronco’s removal request will be delivered to the Superior Court of Sports Justice (STJD), the National Arbitration Commission (Conaf) and the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF)

SEE THE FULL FEDERATION NOTE

The National Federation of Football Athletes – FENAPAF comes, through this note, to repudiate, in a vehement way, the attitudes of referee Anderson Daronco, who in the match between Avaí x Fluminense, held last Sunday, 10/16, disrespected in an absurd way. the Avaí athletes, uttering disrespectful and morally offensive words.

This gentleman had already done the same with athletes from Atlético Mineiro, being punished by the STJD with the payment of food baskets; apparently the punishment did not serve him, as he continues to disrespect and offend athletes, in the ninety minutes he has as authority, the true protagonists of football.

FENAPAF will officiate at the Superior Court of Sports Justice – STJD; the National Arbitration Commission – Conaf; the Brazilian Football Confederation – CBF, requesting the immediate removal of Mr. Anderson Daronco, who has been a repeat offender and disrespects, without the slightest embarrassment, professionals in his workplace.