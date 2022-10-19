Athletico beats Fluminense again and advances to the semifinals of the Brazilian under-17 | Brazilian under-17

The red-black team had wide dominance in the first half and opened the scoring with forward Chiqueti. In the 24th minute, in a rehearsed free-kick play, he took advantage of Bordon’s header into the small area and sent it to the nets.
In the second stage, Tricolor came back better and created at least two good chances inside the area. However, it was the Hurricane that expanded. With 26, Chiqueti crossed from the right, and João Cruz threw himself to finish.
Flu did not give up and even sought equality with a great goal by Enzo (34) and another good move in Riquelme’s goal (46). Chiqueti, at 49, closed the scoring and shot as the tournament’s top scorer, with 11 goals.
The goals of Athletico-PR 3 x 2 Fluminense for the quarterfinals of the Brasileirão Sub-17
Hurricane owns the best campaign of the Brasileirão so far, with leadership of group A in the first phase. So far, there are eight wins, two draws and one defeat in 11 games. The Atletico team also has the best attack, with 39 goals.
Commanded by Alexandre Oliveira, Athletico awaits the winner of Palmeiras x Atlético-MG.
In the first game, Verdão beat Galo 4-2 at Allianz Parque. The return is on Thursday, at 15:45, in Belo Horizonte.
Chiqueti is the top scorer for Athletico and the Brasileirão under-17 — Photo: Luis Miguel Ferreira/Athletico