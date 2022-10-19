Atlético-MG’s golden shirt leaks two days before the official launch; see photo | athletic-mg

The fourth official Atlético-MG shirt for the 2022 season will be released with Adidas this Friday (21). However, as with other editions before, the image was leaked on the internet. O ge confirmed that it is really the new golden shirt of the Galo. see below .

More news from Atletico MG

Returno: Galo has 18 points to play against bad use

1 of 2 Atlético-MG golden shirt — Photo: Reproduction Atlético-MG golden shirt — Photo: Reproduction

Atlético will investigate the source of the leak to discover possible offenders. However, as the manufacturing process, distribution and arrival of lots in Belo Horizonte involves several people, it is a dense investigation.

Anyway, fans will know all the details of Galo’s golden shirt soon. From the images, it is possible to see that there will be sponsorships in black, as well as the traditional three stripes of Adidas.

There are some graphics, such as vertical golden stripes, in addition to the design of a rooster in a watermark in the background in relation to the master sponsor’s stamp (Betano).

The new Atlético shirt will be sold on Friday. It can be considered the fourth official mantle of the 2022 season, because, in addition to the white and white shirts, Galo recently played with the pink shirt in honor of the fight against breast cancer. It was used in the match against Ceará.

There is still no prediction of when the fourth uniform will be used by players on the field. Atlético’s next match is on Monday, against Fortaleza, at Arena Castelão.

Watch: all about Atlético on ge, Globo and Sportv