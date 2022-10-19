‘Atltico is the great disappointment of Brazilian football’, says Mauro Beting

photo: Reproduo Jovem Pan Esportes Mauro Beting (left) detailed the situation at Atltico in 2022

Journalist Mauro Beting said that Atlético will be the biggest disappointment of Brazilian football in 2022 and also pointed out that there should be changes in the alvinegro squad for the next season. In seventh place and four points behind the G6, Galo aims to secure a spot in the next Copa Libertadores for the remainder of the year.

Despite being champion of Mineiro and the Supercopa do Brasil, the second half of 2022 disappointed fans and commentator Mauro Beting. In a program broadcast by Jovem Pan Esportes on YouTube, the journalist did not mince words when speaking about the Atletico moment.

“Atltico is in a situation, not a delicate one, but the biggest debt in Brazilian football. For the maintenance and assembly of the squad for 2023, they will have to sell people. Is the Galo crisis? No, not that. But disappointment. The great disappointment of Brazilian football this year is the Atltico. As it would be in any country where the team that was national champion and in the Copa do Brasil will be in this situation now in the Brazilian Championship”, said Mauro Beting.

Atltico won the main national titles in 2021, but failed to even come close to the feats this year. In the Copa do Brasil, the club was eliminated by Flamengo in the round of 16. In Libertadores, which was the goal of Galo in the year, the team fell, again, to Palmeiras, this time in the quarterfinals – last year, the disqualification occurred in the semifinal.

In the Brazilian, a competition dominated by Atltico in 2021, the team has been in the seventh for 13 rounds and has won just 47 points in 32 games. The performance at home draws attention negatively: there are six wins, five draws and five defeats in 16 games, making this the 12th worst campaign as home team in the tournament.

For that reason, commentator Mauro Beting commented on the maintenance of the Atletico squad, which is not having a good year. Even indicating changes, the journalist stated that the continuity this year was correct, but clearly it did not work.

“The squad will have to be changed, important people will leave, unlike what happened this season. And I think it was even done right. The team wins everything, you try to keep it, and they kept it. (…) But a lot of fall performance to the level it has in terms of quality and quantity of cast”, concluded Mauro Beting.