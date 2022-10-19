Based on true events, film about overcoming rape is successful on Netflix

The film One Lucky Girl (Luckiest Girl Alive), starring Mila Kunis, has been in Netflix’s Top 10 for several days now. Based on real events, the plot addresses issues such as rape, sexual abuse and overcoming.

The 39-year-old actress, wife of Ashton Kutcher, plays Ani FaNelli, a successful woman engaged to a rich and passionate man. Apparently, her life is perfect, but she has to deal with traumas and unresolved facts from her past.

In addition to Mila Kunis, the cast includes Justine Lupe (Succession), Finn Wittrock (American Horror Story), Jennifer Beals (flashdance), Connie Britton (The White Lotus), between others.

Ani sees her life changed when she is invited to participate in a documentary that brings to light a traumatic episode of her adolescence. Directed by Mike Barker, the feature has been successful not only in Brazil, but in more than 70 countries.

Despite its worldwide success, the film has a low rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

The site that evaluates several productions, did not consider that A very lucky girl it’s a good movie and its rating was only 46% splitting opinions. Check out some comments:

“A very lucky girl keeps telling us we’re watching a biting depiction of sadness and anger sublimated, but the film bounces along at such a strange pace that nothing can sink in or register as more than whimsical, thrown-out plot details.” “As worded as it is, the story nevertheless confronts the persistence of guilt over questionable past behavior and how people struggle to deal with it, even long after the fact.” “For Kunis, the film marks the pinnacle of her acting career. In her performance she is not far from her Oscar-nominated performance in the equally unnerving black swanKunis never tries to smooth or sand Ani’s rougher edges.” “Some of the sequels are hard to watch at times. But with great storytelling and exceptional performances from Kunis and Aurelia, it’s definitely a movie worth watching.”

According to the website Collider, the work is based on the novel by Jessica Knoll and addresses the life of the character Ani, who needs to face her past traumas and her abuser.

In search of a promotion at work, focused on her wedding preparations, she needs to go back to the past and, thinking that it would put an end to everything she lived, in fact Ani starts a new journey in her life.

