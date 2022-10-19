Bayern coach criticizes Barca’s Gavi award for best youngster | international football

- Ballon d’Or 2022: see prize ranking positions
The coach of the Bavarian team even said that Gavi is a talented, competitive and winning-minded athlete, but that Jamal Musiala and Jude Bellingham had a better season than the award winner.
“I’m biased but I also have my own opinion. Gavi played 34 matches last year for such a big club. It’s one of the reasons he won, but I still see Musiala and Bellingham a little ahead.”
Jules Nagelsmann, Bayern coach, with a face of few friends (Photo: AFP)
Bayern’s Musiala and Borussia Dortmund’s Bellingham respectively ranked third and fourth in the Kopa Trophy 2022.
Nagelsmann also said that choosing between Musiala and Bellingham is a close contest, but that both were better than Gavi in the last year.
Bayern winger Alphonso Davies also thought the choice was unfair and said Musiala should be the winner. The Canadian said that the German will be named the best player in the world in the future.
“They may have denied their Kopa Trophy, but they won’t deny their future Ballon d’Or #GoldenBoy,” the Canadian wrote.
Kopa Trophy 2022: Gavi is elected by France Football magazine the best youngster of 2021/22 – Photo: AFP