Bernardo Valim, from Botafogo, is called up for friendlies of the Brazilian Under-17 Team in Maranhão

The coach of the U-17 Men’s National Team, Phelipe Leal, called up 24 players this Tuesday (18) for the fourth stage of preparation for the 2023 South American Conmebol Tournament. October 27th and November 9th.

The opponents will be the selections of Chile and Paraguay. The matches will be played at Castelão Stadium on November 1, 3, 6 and 8. Game times are yet to be determined. The first two clashes will be against Chile. Then, the Under-17 team faces the two duels against the Paraguayans.

The delegation presents itself on the 27th of October. The athletes involved in the semifinals of the Brazilian Under-17 Championship will be released to play the decisive matches and will join the group the following day.

CALLED UP:

goalkeepers:
Caio – Clube de Regatas do Flamengo
Luiz Turatto – Esporte Clube Juventude
Phillipe Gabriel – Vasco da Gama SAF

sides:
JP Chermont – Santos Futebol Clube
Vitor Reis – Clube Atlético Mineiro
Esquerdinha – Fluminense Football Club
João Souza – Santos Futebol Clube

Defenders:
Dayvisson – Club Athletico Paranaense
Dalla Corte – Sport Club Internacional
Da Mata – Gremio Foot-Ball Porto Alegrense
Vitor Nunes – Sociedade Esportiva Palmeiras

Midfielders:
Bernardo ValimBotafogo of Football and Regatta
Dudu – Cub Athletico Paranaense
Guilherme – São Paulo Football Club
Lucas Camilo – Grêmio Foot-Ball Porto Alegrense
Luiz Gustavo Bahia – Sport Club Corinthians Paulista
Matheus Ferreira – Vasco da Gama SAF

Attackers:
Estevão – Sociedade Esportiva Palmeiras
Luis Guilherme – Sociedade Esportiva Palmeiras
Pedrinho – Sport Club Corinthians Paulista
Rayan – Vasco da Gama SAF
Ricardo – Sport Club Internacional
Riquelme – Fluminense Football Club
Rodrigo Cezar – Santos Futebol Clube

Games schedule:

11/01 – BRAZIL x Chile
11/03 – BRAZIL x Chile
11/06 – BRAZIL x Paraguay
11/08 – BRAZIL x Paraguay

PLACE: Castelão Stadium
Time: to be defined

