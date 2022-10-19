Bernardo Valim, from Botafogo, is called up for friendlies of the Brazilian Under-17 Team in Maranhão

The coach of the U-17 Men’s National Team, Phelipe Leal, called up 24 players this Tuesday (18) for the fourth stage of preparation for the 2023 South American Conmebol Tournament. October 27th and November 9th.

The opponents will be the selections of Chile and Paraguay. The matches will be played at Castelão Stadium on November 1, 3, 6 and 8. Game times are yet to be determined. The first two clashes will be against Chile. Then, the Under-17 team faces the two duels against the Paraguayans.

The delegation presents itself on the 27th of October. The athletes involved in the semifinals of the Brazilian Under-17 Championship will be released to play the decisive matches and will join the group the following day.

CALLED UP:

goalkeepers:

Caio – Clube de Regatas do Flamengo

Luiz Turatto – Esporte Clube Juventude

Phillipe Gabriel – Vasco da Gama SAF

sides:

JP Chermont – Santos Futebol Clube

Vitor Reis – Clube Atlético Mineiro

Esquerdinha – Fluminense Football Club

João Souza – Santos Futebol Clube

Defenders:

Dayvisson – Club Athletico Paranaense

Dalla Corte – Sport Club Internacional

Da Mata – Gremio Foot-Ball Porto Alegrense

Vitor Nunes – Sociedade Esportiva Palmeiras

Midfielders:

Bernardo Valim – Botafogo of Football and Regatta

Dudu – Cub Athletico Paranaense

Guilherme – São Paulo Football Club

Lucas Camilo – Grêmio Foot-Ball Porto Alegrense

Luiz Gustavo Bahia – Sport Club Corinthians Paulista

Matheus Ferreira – Vasco da Gama SAF

Attackers:

Estevão – Sociedade Esportiva Palmeiras

Luis Guilherme – Sociedade Esportiva Palmeiras

Pedrinho – Sport Club Corinthians Paulista

Rayan – Vasco da Gama SAF

Ricardo – Sport Club Internacional

Riquelme – Fluminense Football Club

Rodrigo Cezar – Santos Futebol Clube

Games schedule:

11/01 – BRAZIL x Chile

11/03 – BRAZIL x Chile

11/06 – BRAZIL x Paraguay

11/08 – BRAZIL x Paraguay

PLACE: Castelão Stadium

Time: to be defined