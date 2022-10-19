best actresses of all time

(10) Charlize Theron

Monster, Tully, Mad Max: Fury Road, North Country, The Road, Atomic Blonde… Theron has been proving for decades that she can do it all. Comedy, action, horror, drama… She is as nuanced and versatile as she is believable and elegant in her performances.

(09) Jodie Foster

Foster’s portrayal of the character Clarice Sterling in The Silence of the Lambs is one of those efforts that none of us will ever forget and will add to this Contact, Taxi Driver, Inside Man, Panic Room and The Accused and we clearly have one of the best actresses ever. times.

(08) Natalie Portman

Black Swan, Closer, V For Vendetta, Léon and Garden State are just a few of the incredible roles Portman has been responsible for and their intensity is as admirably phenomenal as their presence.

(07) Frances McDormand

Fargo, three billboards outside of Ebbing, Missouri, Almost Famous, Moonrise Kingdom, This Must Be the Place, Boy Wonders… The amount of truly memorable and, more importantly, varied roles that Frances has been a part of during her career is, frankly, astounding. almost bizarre.

(06) Katharine Hepburn

The Lion in Winter, the African Queen, all of a sudden last summer… Hepburn is one of those immortal movie stars who owned every scene she was in.

(05) Cate Blanchett

The Lord of the Rings, Aviator, Blue Jasmine, I’m Not There, Aquatic Life with Steve Zissou, Elizabeth: The Golden Age… Blanchett is as multifaceted as she is fascinating, stepping into roles in a way that relatively few of the actors in today do.

(04) Ingrid Bergman

Casablanca, Gaslight, Autumn Sonata, Intermezzo, Notorious… The Swedish movie star dazzled an entire world of entertainment in the 40s and 50s and is behind a string of incredible roles.

(03) Kate Winslet

Revolutionary Road, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, Titanic, Little Children, and Mare of Easttown are just a few of the incredible efforts the British star is behind and you only need to watch ten minutes of the Mare of Easttown miniseries if you doubt its brilliance. .

(02) Audrey Hepburn

Breakfast at Tiffany’s, Riddler, My Fair Lady, Funny Face, Roman Holiday, Two For the Road… Hepburn’s career is filled with incredible performances in extraordinarily charming films, and there was a vulnerable but strong innocence to her. personality that made her characters come alive and feel believable, always and in every movie she appeared in.

(01) Meryl Streep

Out of Africa, Sophie’s Choice, The Post, The Iron Lady, Fantastic Mr. Fox, Adaptation, The Hours, The River Wild, The Devil Wears Prada, Florence Foster Jenkins… Trying to shake off all the memorable and incredible roles Meryl has done is next to impossible because the woman has a resume that no one can compete with. Streep is the best. It is certainly difficult to refute this.