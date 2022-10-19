Bizarre! For Elon Musk, his ex-partner is a simulation created by Artificial Intelligence

In addition to the troubled purchase of Twitter, Elon Musk made international headlines after his ex-wife, singer Grimes, claimed that the South African tycoon thought she was a simulation created through Artificial Intelligence.

Less Tony Stark and more Caleb Smith from the movie Ex Machina, Musk believed that the mother of his unpronounceable son could be a simulation that “existed only in his cerebral cortex.”

The information was revealed by Grimes herself, who reported the theory in an interview with journalist Devin Gordon. This interview aired in the new documentary series by BBC called The Elon Musk Show.

The series will have three episodes, the first of which aired last Wednesday (12), addressing the rise of Elon Musk telling his story of a nerd who was bullied to reach the position of richest man in the world.

The second episode comes out today (19), addressing family issues and the period in which Musk lived in South Africa, living with his alcoholic father, but prioritizing the narrative of the dream of colonizing Mars and the revolution that Tesla started in the automotive industry. .

The third and final episode will air next Wednesday (26) and focuses on the controversies involving one of the biggest names in the world economy. In addition, the episode will address Elon Musk’s relationship with singer Grimes, with Devin Gordon, who interviewed Grimes, because of this narrative.

While the second and third episodes are not out, you can watch the first available in full on YouTube. Check it out below.

Elon Musk and Grimes: Simulation Denotes a Dark Future for Artificial Intelligence

The BBC released, last Friday (14), a one-minute clip that presents Elon Musk’s belief in the fact that his ex-wife is an artificial intelligence simulation. (The clip is not available for non-UK residents)

According to Devin Gordon, Grimes has repeatedly stated that Elon Musk “had a theory that his partner wasn’t real.” Again, along the lines of the movie Ex Machina, Gordon stated that Elon Musk saw Grimes as “a simulation created by himself, existing only in his cerebral cortex, thus acting as a perfect companion for him”.

“That sounds a little crazy and, after all, even terrifying. However, she [Grimes] agrees with Musk’s assumption. Grimes said he actually felt like a simulation created perfectly for Elon Musk.”

However, Devin Gordon points out that both Elon Musk and Grimes “made a similar joke about a dark theory of the future of artificial intelligence.” That’s because, according to Grimes, to reinforce his argument and that of Elon Musk, both have the same interests and their musical genre has a hi-tech orientation.

Elon Musk and Grimes, ‘your artificial intelligence simulation’ are linked between 2018 and 2021, bringing to the world two of the strangest names children in the world: XÆ A-12 and Exa Dark.