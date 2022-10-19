‘Black Adam’ Bored With The Rock, Muscle And Excess Testosterone

FOLHAPRESS – It is with a frown that Dwayne Johnson, The Rock, plays the protagonist of “Black Adam”, a film that will be released this Thursday (20). The actor gives life to the super powerful, strong and evil of the comic books of DC Comics, who in the cinemas becomes a kind of aggressive anti-hero.

In the story, a slave from the Kahndaq country gains special powers. Thousands of years later, while searching for a crown-shaped artifact, a human named Adrianna summons Black Adam and convinces him to save his people from the threat of villains. Meanwhile, a group of superheroes is sent to control the almighty’s violent methods.

The Rock is one of those actors who seems to always play the same character. In recent years, he’s been cast as muscular males who ooze testosterone in films like “Jungle Cruise,” “Jumanji,” “A Spy and a Half” and all the “Fast and Furious.” His look is almost always the same, which reinforces the impression.

Repetition is a problem because it empties your interpretation of depth. In “Black Adam”, The Rock acts on automatic, just looks mean and combines his muscles with his deep voice to try to appear imposing. The performance is so one-dimensional it gets boring.

The story isn’t exciting either. The film drags on with a generic plot filled with beatings and loud explosions. Even the direction of the Spaniard Jaume Collet-Serra in the action scenes is dubious – he abuses the slow motion so much that the artifice loses its impact and impoverishes the production.

If there’s anything good about the movie, it’s the special effects. It’s difficult to create scenes with people flying that look realistic, but that’s not an issue here. All the displays of superpowers are well done, from the gigantism of the Atom Crusher to the magic performed by Doctor Fate – who looks like a fake version of Marvel’s Doctor Strange, that’s to say.

In fact, none of the secondary characters saves the plot. Superheroes who try to control Black Adam with their moralistic principles spoil the protagonist’s potential and give the script a cheesy and childish subtext.

In the comics, Black Adam usually appears as an antagonist of Shazam, a hero who won a fun and charismatic movie in 2019. In the film adaptation, however, Adam is only mean to the villains.

The film lacks courage, which would even work if it were really violent and had bloody fight scenes. Warner squandered the character in a generic action feature, the kind that is seen in droves in movie theaters weekly. Owner of iconic figures like Batman, Superman and Wonder Woman, DC Comics has a less and less promising future on screen.

BLACK ADAM

Bad Rating

When it opens this Thursday (20) in theaters

Cast Dwayne Johnson, Sarah Shahi and Viola Davis

US production, 2022

Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra