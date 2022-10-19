Bolsonaristas attack Pope for blessing those who broke bread, like Christ

Last Sunday (16), Pope Francis used his social media to share a message about hunger and ended up being attacked by several supporters of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

Through a post made on Twitter, the pontiff wrote: “Almighty God richly bless those who share bread with the hungry. #WorldFoodDay”.

Almighty God richly bless those who share bread with the hungry. #WorldFoodDay — Pope Francis (@Pontifex_en) October 16, 2022

Soon after, the religious became the target of several criticisms made by the ex-captain’s sympathizers. Many of them used the current situation in neighboring countries to attack the Pope. He came to be called a “communist”.

Check the comments:

Argentine brothers say so.

Share today what you don’t have. — TudopeloBrasil🇧🇷🌻 (@Brasileiroforte) October 16, 2022

And what mr. did for the poor and hungry people of Venezuela??? I’ve never heard of the dictator. Nor about the Nicaraguan priests. — giovanna 😎 🇧🇷🙏🏼 (@gyyovanna) October 16, 2022

How about splitting the gold and amount of money from the Vatican bank and sharing it with the hungry? Almighty God thanks you! — Z_LyhGᴏᴍᴇs – 𝘽𝙊𝙇𝙎𝙊𝙉𝘼𝙍𝙊🇧🇷👉2⃣2⃣ (@Z_LyhGomes) October 16, 2022

Your silence with Nicaragua is deafening…🙄 — knight of the apocalypse. (@ThiagoS42525877) October 16, 2022

Is the Vatican dividing? — Nando Catarino 2️⃣2️⃣ 🇧🇷🇧🇷🇧🇷 (@nando_catarino) October 16, 2022

And the money from the Vatican Bank?

When will you share? — Edcarlo Varini (@VARINI_OPRESSOR) October 16, 2022

Have you, in your position and income, been sharing bread with the most needy? — marcelo (@meuvotoehbrasil) October 16, 2022

And the hungry people of Venezuela? — Flávio Dias🇧🇷🇮🇱 (@FhavioDias) October 16, 2022

Share your bread too!!! Get out of your golden throne, and share the riches of the Vatican, which are manysssssss!!! — Chris (@ChrisBrasilRj) October 16, 2022

