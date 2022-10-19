Bolsonaristas attack Pope for blessing those who broke bread, like Christ

Last Sunday (16), Pope Francis used his social media to share a message about hunger and ended up being attacked by several supporters of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL).
Through a post made on Twitter, the pontiff wrote: “Almighty God richly bless those who share bread with the hungry. #WorldFoodDay”.
Almighty God richly bless those who share bread with the hungry. #WorldFoodDay
— Pope Francis (@Pontifex_en) October 16, 2022
Soon after, the religious became the target of several criticisms made by the ex-captain’s sympathizers. Many of them used the current situation in neighboring countries to attack the Pope. He came to be called a “communist”.
Check the comments:
Argentine brothers say so.
Share today what you don’t have.
— TudopeloBrasil🇧🇷🌻 (@Brasileiroforte) October 16, 2022
And what mr. did for the poor and hungry people of Venezuela??? I’ve never heard of the dictator. Nor about the Nicaraguan priests.
— giovanna 😎 🇧🇷🙏🏼 (@gyyovanna) October 16, 2022
How about splitting the gold and amount of money from the Vatican bank and sharing it with the hungry? Almighty God thanks you!
— Z_LyhGᴏᴍᴇs – 𝘽𝙊𝙇𝙎𝙊𝙉𝘼𝙍𝙊🇧🇷👉2⃣2⃣ (@Z_LyhGomes) October 16, 2022
Your silence with Nicaragua is deafening…🙄
— knight of the apocalypse. (@ThiagoS42525877) October 16, 2022
Is the Vatican dividing?
— Nando Catarino 2️⃣2️⃣ 🇧🇷🇧🇷🇧🇷 (@nando_catarino) October 16, 2022
And the money from the Vatican Bank?
When will you share?
— Edcarlo Varini (@VARINI_OPRESSOR) October 16, 2022
Have you, in your position and income, been sharing bread with the most needy?
— marcelo (@meuvotoehbrasil) October 16, 2022
And the hungry people of Venezuela?
— Flávio Dias🇧🇷🇮🇱 (@FhavioDias) October 16, 2022
Share your bread too!!! Get out of your golden throne, and share the riches of the Vatican, which are manysssssss!!!
— Chris (@ChrisBrasilRj) October 16, 2022