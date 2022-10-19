Bolsonaristas attack Pope for blessing those who broke bread, like Christ

Pope Francis at the Vatican – Photo: Andreas Solaro / AFP

Last Sunday (16), Pope Francis used his social media to share a message about hunger and ended up being attacked by several supporters of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

Through a post made on Twitter, the pontiff wrote: “Almighty God richly bless those who share bread with the hungry. #WorldFoodDay”.

Soon after, the religious became the target of several criticisms made by the ex-captain’s sympathizers. Many of them used the current situation in neighboring countries to attack the Pope. He came to be called a “communist”.

Check the comments:

