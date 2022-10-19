Botafogo beats Fluminense and conquers Carioca Women’s under-20 | botafogo

Botafogo won this Tuesday, in Laranjeiras, the Carioca Women’s Under-20 Championship. The 2-1 over Fluminense gave the alvinegras the unprecedented title in the category. Isabella and Emily scored the goals that took the cup to General Severiano.

The decision was exciting because the title goal came in the 45th minute of the second half. Even away from home, Botafogo took the lead, with Isabella, from the penalty spot. Still in the first half, Helô tied the game with a beautiful free kick. After almost the entire final stage, the match was decided with a painting: Gaby Louvain launched from afar and Emily, inside the area, played with the first shot and saved at the back of the net.

This afternoon’s game was the turn of the decision. In the first leg, there was a tie by 1 to 1, in Caio Martins, with command of the alvinegras. The title marks a comeback for Bota in the competition, as the team went to the knockout stage in fourth place, behind Fla, Flu and Vasco, and did not win classics.

In the finals, the story was different. The alvinegras beat Flamengo in the semifinals before getting the better of the tricolors in the big decision. To complete, they still left with the top scorer of the competition, Isabella, who ended the championship tied with Laís, from Barcelona.

