Brazil officially receives the C33 realme; sales will start in november

THE really brought another one smartphone for the entry-level segment of the Brazilian market. It is about C33, a basic model that, according to the manufacturer, stands out for its sophisticated look. Recently, this was one of the devices that appeared with certification at Anatel, indicating that it would hit stores at some point.
The brand’s cell phone is made with PC and PMMA materials that make its back resistant and generate the translucent effect. This smartphone still has a thickness of 8.3mm, complementing the design that resembles that of a more expensive item, even if this is a device of a more basic line.
The specifications, in turn, bring a chip Unisoc T612 and a 6.5 inch screen. The fingerprint sensor is on the side and it comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The realme C33 battery has a capacity of 5,000 mAh and promises an autonomy of 37 days in standby. It arrives running Android 12 from the factory.
On the camera side, it has a 50MP main sensor, which works in conjunction with an algorithm called CHDR, designed to improve the quality of photos. The smartphone software even comes with Pan, HDR, Night and Time Lapse modes. All make use of Artificial Intelligence to improve results.
realme intends to launch smartphones with the Dimensity 1080 and Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chips, according to rumors. As for the C33 model, it comes to the Brazilian market available in three different colors: Aqua Blue, Sandy Gold and Night Sea. Prices have not yet been announced and sales of the product should start in November.