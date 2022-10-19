Brazil officially receives the C33 realme; sales will start in november

THE really brought another one smartphone for the entry-level segment of the Brazilian market. It is about C33, a basic model that, according to the manufacturer, stands out for its sophisticated look. Recently, this was one of the devices that appeared with certification at Anatel, indicating that it would hit stores at some point.

The brand’s cell phone is made with PC and PMMA materials that make its back resistant and generate the translucent effect. This smartphone still has a thickness of 8.3mm, complementing the design that resembles that of a more expensive item, even if this is a device of a more basic line.