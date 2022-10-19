Businessman Patrick Abrahão is arrested in Rio in an operation against a pyramid scheme that caused R$ 4 billion in losses | Rio de Janeiro

The musician and entrepreneur Patrick Abrahão husband of singer Perlla, was arrested this Wednesday (19) in the Operation La Casa de Papel the Federal Police (PF), the Federal Revenue and the National Mining Agency (ANM), against “a transnational financial pyramid scheme” that created the cryptocurrency itself and artificially overvalued it.

According to investigations, Patrick’s network, the Trade Investinjured at least 1.3 million people in 80 countries and caused them a loss of R$ 4.1 billion.

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Telegram

2 of 5 PF and Revenue fulfill warrant in condominium in Recreio — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo PF and Revenue fulfill warrant in condominium in Recreio — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo

Prison in luxury condominium

In addition to issuing 6 arrest warrants and 41 search warrants, the 3rd Federal Court of Campo Grande (MS) also determined the blocking in the value of 20 million dollars (BRL 105.7 million, at the current exchange rate).

The kidnapping “of money in bank accounts, high-end real estatecattle, vehicles, goldjewelry, luxury items, emerald minespeedboats and crypto assets in the possession of the investigated individuals and legal entities”.

The warrants were carried out in the states of Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo, Rio Grande do Sul, Goiás, Maranhão and Santa Catarina. Patrick was arrested at homein a luxury condominium in Recreio dos Bandeirantes, in the West Zone of Rio.

According to the PF, Patrick is investigated for crimes against the national financial system, evasion of foreign exchange, misrepresentation, money laundering, usurpation of public assets, environmental crime and embezzlement.

3 of 5 Patrick Abrahão and Perlla — Photo: Reproduction Patrick Abrahão and Perlla — Photo: Reproduction

The investigation began in August 2021, when two of the investigated were caught in the act in Dourados (MS), on their way to Paraguay, with an armed escort and emeralds valued at 100 thousand dollars.

According to the PF, the jewels “were hidden and had no legal origin, as they were supported by a canceled invoice”.

From there, a network was discovered with a “massive presence on social networks”. The investigated recruited “hundreds of ‘team leaders’” and had “the structure and support of a religious entity belonging to one of them”.

With this network, entrepreneurs “acted to raise funds and, thus, manage a company that offered investment packages and financial contributions from 15 dollars to 100 thousand dollars, with the promise of daily gains in very high percentages”.

“The criminal organization promised that the investments would be multiplied in daily gains, which could reach up to 20% per month and more than 300% per yearthrough transactions in the crypto-assets market by supposed ‘traders’ at the service of the company”, described the PF.

The network also recommended that each investor attract new members, “in a mechanism they called ‘binary‘”.

4 of 5 Patrick Abrahão in an image posted on Instagram — Photo: Reproduction / Instagram Patrick Abrahão in an image posted on Instagram — Photo: Reproduction / Instagram

According to the PF, the network launched at the end of 2021 two cryptocurrencies “without any financial backing”.

“It was identified a market manipulation to value one of the currencies artificially in 5,500% in just 15 hours, with a peak of up to 38,000%, days later. All this to keep the financial pyramid in activity for as long as possible, as cryptocurrencies were also used to pay investors,” explained the PF.

“However, after a meteoric and speculative rise promoted by those investigated, cryptocurrencies have lost all market valueand the quotation began to break several decimal places below the dollar cent, resulting in an almost complete loss of liquidity”, detailed the Federal Police.

5 of 5 Patrick Abrahão — Photo: Reproduction Patrick Abrahão — Photo: Reproduction

Cuba and ‘hacker attack’

The PF cites the arrest of one of the ringleaders in Cuba. “The founders of the organization stopped paying the amounts to Cubans under the justification, published on social networks, that the Cuban government would have prevented the company from helping the country“, said.

“Following, in view of the volume of money subtracted by the criminal scheme, those investigated began to impose difficulties in making payments to the injured investors and, as a way of guaranteeing their profits, began to set increasingly longer deadlines for redemption, which prevented the withdrawal of amounts contributed by investors”, he amended.

The investigation showed that those investigated combined a “hacker attack” at the end of 2021. “The leaders of the criminal organization claimed an immense financial loss from the action and withheld all the money from the investors on this pretext, proposing suspension of all payments under the argument of the need for a financial audit.”

Months later, with the conclusion of the “audit”, a “restructuring of the company” was announced, with the migration to a new network, so that investors could make new investments.

There were even threats from the CEO to anyone who went to the police, at the risk of being prosecuted and not receiving any value.

three million followers

In social networks, the businessman presents himself as a Christian and founder of PP network, which would collect “more than 90 thousand affiliates” and “more than 100 trained millionaires”. Also post content from Trust Investing. On Instagram alone, Patrick adds almost 3.1 million followers.

The PF says that “social networks began to be flooded by thousands of complaints on numerous websites, dozens of social pages and groups created in Brazil and other countries, seeking to recover the money invested, all without success”.