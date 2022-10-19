Caixa launches financing for solar energy; see table of values

THE Federal Savings Bank and the Brazilian Photovoltaic Solar Energy Association (absolate) closed a partnership and launched last Monday, the 17th, a line of financing aimed exclusively at energy generation projects. solar energy. The target audience is micro and small business owners (SMEs) and those who act as Individual Microentrepreneurs (MEI).

The new project aims to make new investments viable in the national territory, while it seeks to stimulate the creation of more jobs, opportunities for entrepreneurs and income.

The idea is also to expand access to photovoltaic technology to consumers of homes, rural producers and small businesses.

This is what Rodrigo Sauaia, CEO of Absolar clarifies:

”The advancement of solar energy in Brazil is fundamental for economic, social and environmental development and helps to diversify the country’s electricity supply, reducing pressure on water resources and the risk of a red flag on the electricity bill. population.”

Solar energy contracting rates

Absolar associates interested in this type of energy can hire the exclusive lines from now on. Depending on the profile of the contractor, interest rates can vary between 1.87% and 2.4% per month.

The estimate is of savings for consumers, who will be able to benefit from the reduction of the cost of capital, in the practice of cheaper prices. Since 2012, solar energy generation has guaranteed Brazil more than BRL 70 billion in investments, in addition to creating 387,600 jobs, according to Absolar.

Currently, photovoltaic solar technology can be seen in more than 5,400 municipalities in all Brazilian states. The leading federative units in membership are: Santa Catarina, Minas Gerais, São Paulo, Rio Grande do Sul and Mato Grosso.

Table of values ​​and interest rates

Check below how much it started to cost for MEIs and SMEs thinking about financing solar energy projects:

Company size Maximum value per CNPJ shortage Term after grace period Standard interest rate (monthly) Interest rate with the partnership (monthly) MEI (Individual Microentrepreneur) BRL 12.5 thousand 9 months 24 months 2.4% 2.37% ME (Microenterprise) BRL 75 thousand 12 months 30 months 1.99% 1.95% EPP (Small Business) BRL 125 thousand 12 months 36 months 1.89% 1.87%

Source: Absolar