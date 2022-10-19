Caixa opens new lines to finance photovoltaic solar energy – Egídio Serpa

The Brazilian Association of Photovoltaic Solar Energy (Absolar) and Caixa Econômica Federal (Caixa) became partners. The partnership will expand the offer of credit lines with differentiated conditions for companies in the Brazilian solar photovoltaic sector.

The resources and banking services made available will enable new investments in own generation from solar sources, throughout the national territory.

The partnership will also stimulate the creation of more jobs and income for the population and also the development of new business opportunities for entrepreneurs, in addition to expanding access to photovoltaic technology for residential consumers, small businesses, rural producers and public managers.





The executive president of Absolar, Rodrigo Sauaia, highlights that, since 2012, own generation of solar energy has already brought to the country more than R$ 73.9 billion in new investments, generating more than 405 thousand jobs and providing the collection of more than R$ 17.2 billion to the public coffers.

“The advancement of solar energy in Brazil is fundamental for economic, social and environmental development and helps to diversify the country’s electricity supply, reducing pressure on water resources and the risk of a red flag on the electricity bill. population”, says Sauaia.





According to data from Absolar, Brazil currently has more than 1.2 million solar photovoltaic systems connected to the grid, bringing savings and environmental sustainability to more than 1.5 million consumer units.





Photovoltaic solar technology is already present in more than 5,400 municipalities in all Brazilian states, with the leading states in installed power being Minas Gerais, São Paulo, Rio Grande do Sul, Mato Grosso and Santa Catarina.

