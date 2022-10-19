Capcom announces Resident Evil Showcase with a focus on news from the 4 remake

Resident Evil has become one of the most important franchises in Capcom’s history and the developer has been pushing hard to release multiple new games in the saga, including remakes. On October 20th, we will have a new edition of the Resident Evil Showcase event and this week, the developer shared more information about the event, including the highlight for the Resident Evil 4 remake.

Back in September, Capcom revealed that it planned to reveal more news about the Resident Evil 4 remake in My Next Showcase. Starting at 7pm on October 20, fans will be able to check out more details about the remake, plus news about the Resident Evil Village Gold Edition and more! The event will be streamed on the official Resident Evil YouTube and Twitch channels.

Announced earlier this year, the Resident Evil 4 remake will release on March 24, 2023 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, and PC via Steam. The game will also support PlayStation VR 2. According to Capcom, Resident Evil 4 will preserve the essence of the original game, while “featuring modernized gameplay, a reimagined storyline, and vividly detailed graphics”. So, looking forward to the release of the Resident Evil 4 Remake?

