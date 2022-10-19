Cara Delevingne finds herself ‘puritan’ in masturbation seminar; understand! | TV & Famous

Dear Delevingne is in tune with your body and self-pleasure. And that came after intense preparation for his new job. She will host the documentary series “Planet Sex”, which brings curiosities about sex and relationships.

During a lab for the program, she attended an eye-opening workshop on masturbation:

“I went to a masturbation seminar thinking it was just going to be a class, I brought a notebook. But instead it was a pink leather rug on the floor with six people telling me ‘take off your panties, here’s the lube’.”

After the awkward moment, Cara claims she had a revelation. She found herself more conservative and puritanical than she had imagined:

“I didn’t realize I was a prude. I think I’m pretty hip, young, cool, the kind of girl who’s up for anything, but I was like… ‘What’s it like? I’m not going to do that.’ I felt comfortable doing it.”

The statements and public appearance come just weeks after Cara was seen at an airport in the United States. At the time, the actress appeared smoking cigarettes, barefoot, with dirty and messy hair and visibly disoriented.