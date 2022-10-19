Cara Delevingne reveals she attended masturbation seminar and porn library: ‘I realized I was a prude’

That’s really going deep into art… Cara Delevingne revealed that she did some bizarre research while filming her upcoming docuseries, “Planet Sex”. The actress attended the MIPCOM 2022 event in Cannes, France, on Tuesday (18), and confessed that, after the experience, she realized that she was more “puritan” than she imagined.

During the conversation with interviewer Emma Cox, released by Variety, the actress said that the show took her to sensations she never imagined going through to illustrate her personal journey with sexuality. She confessed that she even attended a seminar on masturbation. “I walked in thinking it would be a classroom and I would have a notepad, and instead it was a pink leather gym mat on the floor with six people saying, ‘Well, take off your panties. This is the lubricant’”described Delevingne.

Even with the initial scare, the top model explained that the moment was important for her to feel more comfortable with her body. “I didn’t realize I was a prude. I think I’m a pretty, young, cool girl who likes anything, but I was like, ‘Sorry, what? Sorry, no, absolutely not, I won’t.’ But I kind of did everything I felt comfortable doing.”he added.

While she didn’t have any concerns about joining the attraction, the “Only Murders In The Building” star admitted that the provocative design certainly kept her on her toes. “I was more like, ‘What are we doing today?’ Because every day was completely different.”commented.

However, the “different” lecture was not the only unusual novelty that Cara experienced behind the scenes of the documentary. She stated that she ended up in a porn library while studying for the production. “I’m used to being a chameleon, but this was absurd. One day you will draw your blood while having an orgasm, the next day you will go to a porn library.”, said. She admitted that all this movement left her quite confused: “I was like, put my head back together’”.

Audiences attending the event were treated to a 10-minute preview of the first episode of the series, which will premiere November 28 on Hulu. In it, the model described herself as “100% queer”.

The show’s synopsis says that in each episode, the star will share her own personal experiences on an immersive journey. The aim is to seek answers about human sexuality, its joys, mysteries and ever-changing nature. “Uniquely unfiltered and authentic, there is no limit to how far Cara is willing to explore what makes us all human”detailed the platform.

Delevingne, who is an executive producer through her production company Milkshake Productions, said making the show, which was filmed during the pandemic, was very eye-opening. “I feel like I needed this in my life, honestly”she said. “Maybe not to do that on camera – I mean, that was something I wanted to do for other people, but in terms of, for me, I’ve grown a lot. I had chosen to take a step back from love and relationships for a while and it made me realize again how much I needed to fix certain things in my life and move on.”confessed to the villain of “Suicide Squad“.

Ultimately, Cara said she didn’t come to any conclusions about her identity during the process, but came to accept herself “a lot more.” Asked if it was difficult to come across something so personal on screen, the model said she “chose this life” but “wasn’t honest enough about it.”

In recent years, the model – who co-owns sex toy company Lora DiCarlo – has become more open about her own sexuality journey. “I never came out of the closet” she told British Vogue in July. “It was more that I decided I was tired of being in the closet, I was tired of being ashamed of who I loved and who I was. So for me it was just like ‘love is love’ and we should be able to love whoever we want.”he concluded.

