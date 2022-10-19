Cartolouco puts all his money in a bet on the final between Flamengo and Corinthians; mom goes crazy

He lived up to his nickname. The youtuber Cartolouco bet R$ 100 thousand reais in a difficult result in the Copa do Brasil final between Flamengo and Corinthians, which takes place today, at 9:45 pm, at Maracanã. If the two teams do not score a goal in normal time, the former employee of Grupo Globo will earn R$ 1 million.

On his social networks, Cartolouco published the values ​​of the bet and stated that it is all the money he had saved for the expenses with the 2022 World Cup, which will be held in Qatar.

– It’s in God’s hands. I bet 100 thousand to return 1 million reais that will not have a goal today in Flamengo and Corinthians! All the money I had saved for the World Cup… Holy shit! I’m having a bad time! Either I win or it’s gone, Qatar,” he commented.

The youtuber received criticism from his mother, Sheila, in the comments of the post on Instagram. The exchange of messages between the two earned likes from followers.

– You have no sense. Weary! – said the mother.

– Love you mom. It’s a chance to change your life – replied the influencer.

After he left Grupo Globo, Cartolouco created a YouTube channel and today has more than 732,000 subscribers. Yesterday, he published a video with striker Deyverson, Flamengo’s tormentor in the 2021 Copa Libertadores.

O Rubro-Negro and Corinthians make the final of the Copa do Brasil this Wednesday, at Maracanã. In the first leg, held at Neo Química Arena, the match ended in a 0-0 tie – a result expected by Cartolouco, at 21:45, at Templo do Futebol.