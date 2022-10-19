Cavani? Diego Costa? How Yuri Alberto took on shirt number 9 and helped Corinthians reach the final | Corinthians

In São José dos Campos, in the interior of São Paulo, in the year after the first world title (in 2000), who today can be a hero of Corinthians in a Brazilian Cup final was born. Full of dreams, Yuri Alberto arrives with Timão’s jersey number 9 for the club’s most important game in recent years, the national decision against Flamengo, this Wednesday, at 9:45 pm (GMT), at Maracanã.

And with the blessing of a crowd that dreamed of Cavani, lived expectation of negotiations with Diego Costa, even heard about Luis Suárez and ended up receiving a promising striker revealed by Santos and who was in Russia.

Yuri responded and goes for more. Born in March 2001, at the age of 21, the striker has a project and focus: he wants to reach the Brazilian team and be in the 2026 World Cup. .

Read too:

+ Delegation is received with a party at a hotel in Copacabana

1 of 3 Yuri Alberto celebrates Corinthians’ goal against Cuiabá — Photo: Marcello Zambrana/AGIF Yuri Alberto celebrates Corinthians’ goal against Cuiabá — Photo: Marcello Zambrana/AGIF

Feasible plans for the owner of an attack that at some point this year was discredited. With shirt 9, however, the season that seemed to be one of frustrated expectations is one goal away from being unforgettable.

Yuri arrives for this Wednesday’s final with eight goals, occupying the second top scorer of the squad in less than six months at the club, behind only Róger Guedes. The match against Flamengo will have the transmission of Globe It’s from SportTV, with pre and post-game lives at ge. In the first leg, 0-0. Any new tie takes the decision to penalties.

Yuri continues to live with his parents in São José dos Campos. She goes back and forth from Guarulhos to the interior of São Paulo on training days at CT Joaquim Grava and prefers the calm of her city to the hype of the capital of São Paulo. At ease there, she is setting up a private gym to train.

Investment that comes to share space with other relevant purchases to boost his performance on the field: according to his staff, Yuri is the only football player in the country to have a device called thermography, which serves to measure wear after games and understand where the most fragile regions of your body are, perform adequate rest and know what activity you are able to do in order to avoid injuries.

Yuri Alberto also has a sleep ring, a device that measures rest and recovery at rest. Used to help, for example, the Brazilian team to monitor its athletes. Body and mind aligned so that shirt 9 can leave all of himself on the field.

At 8 min of the 2nd half – goal from outside the area by Yuri Alberto do Corinthians against Juventude

At the beginning of the season, in January, it didn’t even cross Yuri Alberto’s mind to return to Brazil. Much less, of course, playing in a Copa do Brasil final. After all, he was leaving for Zenit, from Russia, with a project to gain visibility in a secondary European market and transfer in the medium term to major centers on the continent, such as England and Spain, for example.

At first, Yuri would only leave Internacional, his club at the time, in the middle of the year. However, he ended up being transferred earlier to fill a gap in the Russian squad with the injury of a striker partner. Early plans that proved crucial to the current outcome.

Timão, on the other hand, did not consider Yuri Alberto either. At the time, in January, he consulted with Cavani and heard high values ​​by Brazilian standards. The Uruguayan was at Manchester United, in the final stretch of his contract, and he was also not excited about the possibility of playing in the Brazilian Championship. Today, he is at Valencia, Spain.

With the dream of having the most distant player from Uruguay, attention, by circumstance, ended up turning to Diego Costa, who was about to terminate with Atlético-MG. The parties talked, they even drafted an agreement, but, also due to the values, the hiring did not happen.

Meanwhile, as the months passed, Yuri realized that perhaps his initial trajectory in Europe could be shortened. With the advance of the war between Ukraine and Russia, along with his family, the now white shirt 9 decided to return to Brazil, even enjoying life in Saint Petersburg.

2 of 3 Yuri Alberto with his family at Neo Química Arena — Photo: Léo Sguaçabia/V2MM/Disclosure Yuri Alberto with his family at Neo Química Arena — Photo: Léo Sguaçabia/V2MM/Disclosure

In Brazil, Yuri was approached by Inter and had the possibility of returning to Porto Alegre. Along the way, there was the possibility of playing for Corinthians, being closer to his hometown and betting on the project of one of the biggest clubs in the country.

After a goalless start in eight games, he disenchanted on a decisive night and scored three in a 4-1 rout over Atlético-GO, which qualified Timão to the semifinals of the Copa do Brasil. Gradually, alongside Róger Guedes, he gained rapport and formed a duo that until recently was considered unlikely by coach Vítor Pereira himself.

The happy ending is not just for the Copa do Brasil title, but also for the next season. The striker has a loan contract until June 2023 and, even though he wants to return to Europe in the not-too-distant future, he knows he is still young and can increase his period at Parque São Jorge. A discussion that can be facilitated in case of conquest this Wednesday.

See Yuri Alberto’s bids and goals in Corinthians 4 x 1 Atlético-GO

+ Want to turn your football knowledge into cash prizes at each round of the Brasileirão? Access Cartola Express!

+ Watch: all about the Corinthians at Globo, sportv and ge

Click here, download the app and have Timão in the palm of your hand!