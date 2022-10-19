Ceramics with shape memory

Advanced Materials

In a process similar to doping in electronics, the ceramic can stretch and contract without cracking or breaking.

shape memory

The discovery of a new category of shape memory materials, now made of ceramics instead of metal, opens up a huge range of applications, especially for high-temperature mechanisms, from jet engines and thermoelectric generators to deep well drilling.

Materials with shape memory come in two different shapes and can switch between them through a trigger, which can be a change in temperature, mechanical stress, electric fields, or magnetic fields. When the trigger is released, the material changes shape, exerting a force that can be harnessed.

As MIT professor Christopher Schuh explains, “They’re interesting materials because they’re like a solid-state piston”—in other words, a device that can push something. But whereas a piston is an assembly of many parts, a “material with shape memory is a solid-state material that does all that. It doesn’t need a system, it doesn’t need many parts. It’s just one material, and it changes its shape spontaneously.” . And it does work. So interesting as a ‘smart material’.”

Until now, however, all materials of this type with practical applications have been metals, and while they have become useful in many applications, shape memory metals are limited by the service temperatures achievable by the respective metals used, usually a few hundred degrees. Celsius at most.

zirconia

Now, the team has found a way to overcome this deficiency using a ceramic material.

In fact, it was already known that zirconia, a ceramic with the formula ZrO two (zirconium dioxide), it has shape memory, but it accumulates damage very easily during just one shape-shifting cycle – a property measured as high hysteresis.

What Professor Schuh and his students did was synthesize a new variation of zirconia capable of functioning as an actuator without accumulating damage, making it possible for it to function reliably as a shape-memory material through many cycles of use.

“Basically, zirconia,” says Schuh. “It looks, smells and tastes like the zirconia that people already know and use, including as cubic zirconia in jewelry.”

The difference lies in the introduction of some atoms of different elements into the structure of the original ceramic, in a way that changes some of its properties. These elements “dissolve” into the material’s crystal lattice, making the phase change smoother on the atomic scale.

Hysteresis has changed so drastically that it now resembles that of metals. “That was a big, huge change – we’re talking a factor of 10,” Schuh said. This guarantees a deformation of about 10% in size, which means that a rod of this material can be 10% longer when driven, which is enough to do significant work.

The atomic reorganization avoids the well-known cracks of ceramics.

pressure relief valves

One of the most immediate applications the team is considering is pressure relief valves, or safety valves, which are triggered when a container exceeds a certain critical temperature, relieving pressure and preventing explosions – the pressure cooker in your kitchen has such a valve on a small scale.

The new ceramic material can now extend this capability to much higher temperature situations than current materials can withstand.

Another possible use is in actuators that direct the flow of air inside a jet engine. Although the overall environment is warm, there are multiple airflow channels being controlled so these flows can be used to drive a shape memory ceramic, directing cooler or warmer air into the engine as needed.

