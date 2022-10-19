Charlize Theron imposes condition to make derivative

Charlize Theron It was a great addition to the franchise. Fast and furious and, if it’s up to the fans, his character, Cipher, could very well carry a spin-off movie. The actress, however, has a condition – quite reasonable, by the way – to star in a spin off: “if Helen Mirren bump, i’m in”.

In an interview with ETthe winner of Oscar showed gratitude to the franchise starring and produced by Vin Diesel and says she feels lucky to be “a tiny part of this amazing thing that has been building for years”. “I think what Vin, the producers and the Universal have done with this whole franchise is really exceptional. I mean, it doesn’t just happen, you don’t gain an audience that’s been on the road with you for so long without reason. No pun intended. or maybe with”.

fast 10 will mark the debut of Brie Larson, Jason Momoa, Alan Ritchson, Daniela Melchior and Rita Moreno in the franchise. Names like Diesel, Charlize Theron, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Scott Eastwood, Jordana Brewster and Sung Kang.

Universal confirmed that fast and furious 10 will be on display in May 19, 2023. The direction, before the franchise veteran Justin Linnow will be by Louis Letterrier (The incredible Hulk).

